Political cartoons for December 13
Saturday's political cartoons include saving healthcare, the affordability crisis, and more
The Week
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Farage’s £9m windfall: will it smooth his path to power?
In Depth The record donation has come amidst rumours of collaboration with the Conservatives and allegations of racism in Farage's school days
-
The issue dividing Israel: ultra-Orthodox draft dodgers
In the Spotlight A new bill has solidified the community’s ‘draft evasion’ stance, with this issue becoming the country’s ‘greatest internal security threat’
-
Codeword: December 13, 2025
The daily codeword puzzle from The Week
-
5 prize-winning cartoons about Donald Trump's appetite for awards
Cartoons Artists take on operatic ambitions, peace prize pacifiers, and more
-
Political cartoons for December 12
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include presidential piracy, emissions capping, and the Argentina bailout
-
Political cartoons for December 11
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include sinking approval ratings, a nativity scene, and Mike Johnson's Christmas cards
-
Political cartoons for December 10
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a titanic war crime, a hostile takeover, and skinny Santa Claus
-
Political cartoons for December 9
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include black market vaccines, FIFA prizes, and drone deliveries
-
Political cartoons for December 8
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include ICE in the Big Easy, Warner on the wane, and a Putin peace deal
-
Political cartoons for December 7
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include the Trump-tanic, AI Santa, and the search for a moderate Republican
-
5 sleeper hit cartoons about Sleepy Don
Cartoon Artists take on cabinet meetings, a sleepy agenda, and more