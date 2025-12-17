Political cartoons for December 17

Wednesday's political cartoons include healthcare costs, the affordability hoax, giving up pencils, and more

By
published

An elephant in a suit and with a marker in its hand says, &amp;ldquo;We finally have a new plan to replace Obamacare!&amp;rdquo; There&amp;rsquo;s a sign over the elephant&amp;rsquo;s shoulder where he&amp;rsquo;s made edits to The Affordable Care Act with the black marker. The sign now reads, &amp;ldquo;The Unaffordable We Don&amp;rsquo;t Care Act* *If you have to ask, you can&amp;rsquo;t afford it.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A cartoonist is behind his desk drawing and looks surprised. Donald Trump points at the cartoonist and says, &amp;ldquo;You can give up certain products&amp;hellip;.like pencils!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A donkey sits in front of a cozy fireplace in a room waiting for Christmas. There&amp;rsquo;s snow falling outside, a Christmas tree is to the left of the fireplace and a red chair is to the right. There are two stockings hanging from the mantle. One says &amp;ldquo;Epstein&amp;rdquo; and the other &amp;ldquo;Files&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The top panel of this cartoon features an elephant standing next to large letters that spell out &amp;ldquo;+ Health Care Costs&amp;rdquo; The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Premiums are skyrocketing, and we need to fix that!&amp;rdquo; In the bottom panel, the + symbol has been turned to be an X. The elephant looks satisfied and says, &amp;ldquo;There! It should be a multiplication sign.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This image is an homage to the Jonny Quest cartoon with the invisible, electric blob monster accidentally created in a lab experiment that devours electricity everywhere it goes. In this version, the blob has the words &amp;ldquo;Data Centers&amp;rdquo; written on its side. It looks up at a single lightbulb outside a house where a man is at his mailbox. The man fumes as he looks at his electric bill.

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a six panel cartoon in which Joe Biden slowly transforms into Donald Trump by the final frame. Biden says, &amp;ldquo;Here&amp;rsquo;s the deal&amp;hellip;my health is fine&amp;hellip;and&amp;hellip;the&amp;hellip;economy is..&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump appears in the final frame and yells, &amp;ldquo;Beautiful!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled The War on Christmas. An elephant is dressed as Santa Claus and flies in a reindeer-led sleigh above a group of houses. He&amp;rsquo;s dropping bombs from his sleigh that are named &amp;ldquo;Health&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Care&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Premium&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Increases.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An older man with a cane sits in a chair and looks positively delighted as he watches television. Two younger women stand near him speaking with each other. One says, &amp;ldquo;Why is your dad always so darn happy?&amp;rdquo; The other woman says, &amp;ldquo;He thinks Martin Sheen is the president!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set outside in a winter landscape. There&amp;rsquo;s a house decorated for Christmas in the background and evergreen trees are covered in snow. At right, Santa Claus is inside a TSA body scanner with his arms raised. He looks annoyed. Santa&amp;rsquo;s reindeers and sleigh are in the background awaiting his return as a TSA agent in winter clothing checks to make sure Santa passes the security check.

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman sit with Donald Trump, who&amp;rsquo;s behind a desk working as a financial advisor. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Swap your Trump meme coins for a 50-year mortgage and you can afford health insurance.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

