Political cartoons for December 20

Saturday’s political cartoons include drowning rats, the ACA, and more

By
published

Two elephants cling to debris in the ocean as a &amp;ldquo;GOP&amp;rdquo; ship sinks in the background with people jumping off the side. The ship sinks because it&amp;rsquo;s being bombed by a fighter jet. One of the elephants looks at the ship and says, &amp;ldquo;The rats have jumped the ship! Hopefully Trump will reward those of us who kept hanging on!&amp;rdquo; The other elephant looks at the fighter jet and says, &amp;ldquo;Wait. Is that Pete Hegseth?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A large billboard on the side of a building reads &amp;ldquo;Affordable Care Act.&amp;rdquo; Two workers are painting over it with white paint, slowly removing the words.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man in underwear and T-shirt is in a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office. He sits on the examining table as the doctor says, &amp;ldquo;Remember, Mr. Jones, whatever doesn&amp;rsquo;t kill you makes your health insurance premiums go up.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸