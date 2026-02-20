Political cartoons for February 20

Friday’s political cartoons include just the ice, winter games, and more

By
published

This is a two-panel cartoon. The left panel is titled &amp;ldquo;Justice&amp;rdquo; and shows a scene in the UK where a police officer leads the former Prince Andrew away in handcuffs. The right panel takes place in the US and is titled &amp;ldquo;Just ICE.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a masked ICE agent leading a little girl away in handcuffs.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This four-panel cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files Winter Games&amp;rdquo; and depicts four different fictional Olympic events. The first is called &amp;ldquo;Back Flipping&amp;rdquo; and shows an upside-down ski-jumper who says, &amp;ldquo;The files are on my desk. The client list doesn&amp;rsquo;t exist. The (redacted) (redacted).&amp;rdquo; The next panel is &amp;ldquo;Obfu-Skating&amp;rdquo; and depicts a skater crossing out the name &amp;ldquo;TRUMP&amp;rdquo; with his skates over and over again as he says, &amp;ldquo;The President&amp;rsquo;s name appears less than 100, 99, 98&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The third panel is called &amp;ldquo;Speed Skirting&amp;rdquo; and shows a speedskater fleeing the press as he says, &amp;ldquo;Totally exonerated!&amp;rdquo; The final panel is &amp;ldquo;Lie-Atholon&amp;rdquo; and depicts Karoline Leavitt behind a podium on skis. She says, &amp;ldquo;We are moving on from that. No more questions.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts the former Prince Andrew in a dungeon, where he is chained to the wall and hangs by his handcuffed arms. A man dressed like an old-timey judge in wig and robe says, &amp;ldquo;Sorry, Andrew, Nobody but Trump believes the Epstein files are a Democrat hoax.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts the former Prince Andrew looking a barred window of a cell in London. A newspaper box nearby displays a headline of &amp;ldquo;Brits Nick Royal Pedo.&amp;rdquo; Andrew says, &amp;ldquo;I wish I had a Pam Bondi. Even if she&amp;rsquo;s older than 14&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Two male TSA agents stand at a security checkpoint in an airport. One says to the other, &amp;ldquo;I bet if we stop paying Congress during shutdowns they would end&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a naked former Prince Andew on the left, sprinting. He&amp;rsquo;s being trailed by a robe and the effects of his former office, including a crown and royal ribbons.

(Image credit: Becs / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein are both shirtless and sit together in a hot tub oozing with gross water, fetid steam, the words &amp;ldquo;Sleaze&amp;rdquo; and fish bones floating on the surface. Bannon says, &amp;ldquo;This? I was just doing research for my documentary!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The letters FCC dominate the left side of this cartoon. They are drawn to resemble a fierce, razer-toothed creature that menaces an eye that resembles the CBS logo and holds a piece of paper labeled &amp;ldquo;Talarico interview.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Pam Bondi is pictured in an inset at the top left corner of this cartoon. She says, &amp;ldquo;I am a career prosecutor, and I have spent my entire career fighting for VICTIMS.&amp;rdquo; In the rest of the cartoon she is depicted as a small figure hugging Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s tie and says, &amp;ldquo;And I will continue to do so.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

King Charles speaks to Donald Trump in this cartoon as the former Prince Andrew is dragged away by two police officers. Andrew is dressed only in a pair of boxer shorts. The king is dressed in his formal attire. Trump is dressed in a robe and crown. The king says to Trump, &amp;ldquo;No one is above the law.&amp;rdquo; Trump angrily responds, &amp;ldquo;Some king you are.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

