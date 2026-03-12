Political cartoons for March 12

Thursday's political cartoons include brothers in arms, petrifying prices, and the one-issue voter

By
published

This is a four panel political cartoon depicting Donald Trump speaking to a man dressed like an Iranian Ayatollah. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I demand your unconditional surrender!&amp;rdquo; The ayatollah says, &amp;ldquo;Why? We&amp;rsquo;re an authoritarian dictatorship that oppresses women, run by nuts &amp;amp; rigid true believers, and we have a big secret police force.&amp;rdquo; Trump thinks about that and says in the final panel, &amp;ldquo;...Sounds great!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Going Up&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It depicts the shadow of an evil, vampire-like creature with a gas pump as a hand. The staircase it climbs has spindles that spell out &amp;ldquo;WAR.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An elderly husband and wife stand on their doorstep speaking to a woman taking a poll. The elderly woman points to her husband and says, &amp;ldquo;Glen is a one-issue voter- Medicare and Social Security solvency.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Uncle Sam looking at a poster that depicts an Uncle Sam-like figure. The poster shows Benjamin Netanyahu with a top hat that includes a Star of David. Netanyahu points at Uncle Sam and the words below him are: &amp;ldquo;I want YOU to fight Iran. Uncle Bibi Netanyahu.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Fifth Horseman.&amp;rdquo; It depicts the four horsemen of the apocalypse. They are skeletons atop deathly-looking horses headed toward Armageddon. The skeletons carry scythes and are named &amp;ldquo;War, Death, Pestilence, and Famine.&amp;rdquo; The fifth horseman is a skeleton in a MAGA hat named &amp;ldquo;Willful Ignorance&amp;rdquo; and it says, &amp;ldquo;Hey! This is NOT what I voted for!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This is a two-image cartoon. The image on the left is titled &amp;ldquo;How Democrats Campaign&amp;rdquo; and looks like the letter D inside a circle. The right side is titled &amp;ldquo;How Democrats Govern&amp;rdquo; and the D has been moved down the circle so it looks like a tongue sticking out.

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts an angry man in a MAGA hat and Trump shirt looking at his grocery bill as he pushes a shopping cart. He says, &amp;ldquo;Tariffs, groceries, now gas&amp;hellip; I thought I was voting for racism, not sadism.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This six-panel cartoon depicts a woman speaking in a confessional booth. The priest is behind a panel and is not seen. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Forgive me patriarchy for I have sinned.&amp;rdquo; The priest responds, &amp;ldquo;Me too. I&amp;rsquo;ve tried to control you for centuries. Mind, body and soul. Causing unfathomable suffering, heartbreak, shame and ruin!&amp;rdquo; The woman leaves the booth and says, &amp;ldquo;Never mind. It was just a little run-of-the-mill envy.&amp;rdquo; The priest responds, &amp;ldquo;Wait! It gets worse.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A group of three men in MAGA hats are at a gas station. They look up at the prices of gas, which are $3.47 for regular and $3.96 for premium.&amp;rdquo; One of the men says, &amp;ldquo;These gas prices have Trump derangement syndrome!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts a group of men dressed in Iranian religious clothing. They are shaking hands with another man who is in a chair. To the man in the chair they say, &amp;ldquo;It was nice knowing you!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Life is so short!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;My condolences, sir!&amp;rdquo; One of the men whispers to another and says, &amp;ldquo;They picked him as the next leader of Iran!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

