Political cartoons for February 27

Friday’s political cartoons include Epstein's spectre, widening wealth gap, and more

By
published

A glum-looking Donald Trump gives his state of the union address while a dorky-looking JD Vance and Mike Johnson are behind him. The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein sits between the two men and smirks as he applauds.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A down-on-his-luck businessman in a shabby suit cooks a pig over a fire in this cartoon. Instead of a real pig, it&amp;rsquo;s a piggy bank.

(Image credit: Marco De Angelis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump holds a piece of paper labeled &amp;ldquo;Tariffs&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;Tell the Supreme Court I&amp;rsquo;ve never been big on consent.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A woman stands at her mailbox and is wide-eyed after she has opened her heating bill. The words &amp;ldquo;April Showers&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Bring May Flowers&amp;rdquo; are crossed out in the sky above her. Instead, the poem now reads, &amp;ldquo;February Chills bring March Bills.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This is a two panel cartoon. The left side is titled &amp;ldquo;The Political Speech&amp;rdquo; and depicts a mouth with a long tongue and the words &amp;ldquo;We are doing great!&amp;rdquo; on the tongue.&amp;rdquo; The right side is titled &amp;ldquo;The Reality&amp;rdquo; and depicts an empty pants-pocket lining that is shaped like the tongue. A spiderweb is on the pocket and an American flag belt is on the pants.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon puts the reader in the sky looking down at the word &amp;ldquo;TRUMP&amp;rdquo; that has been made from dozens of files and folders. A woman in a sweater with the words &amp;ldquo;DOJ&amp;rdquo; on it says to a man, &amp;ldquo;What missing Epstein files?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The State of the Union.&amp;rdquo; A smug-looking Donald Trump stands at the podium. Everything else in the room is pandemonium. All the people in the room are wearing professional-wrestling style masks and singlets. They have been split into Democrats in one color and Republicans in another. They are fighting each other and jumping from the top rope. Chairs fly and burly politicians in the singlets tackle and grapple with each other.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Pam Bondi sits at her desk speaking on the telephone. A voice on the phone says, &amp;ldquo;Did you hide allegations that Trump raped a 13-year-old?&amp;rdquo; Bondi says, &amp;ldquo;Why aren&amp;rsquo;t you talking about the Dow?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts the White House with a sign out front, like you&amp;rsquo;d often find in front of a bank or school. This sign reads: &amp;ldquo;Time: 7:30 a.m. Temp: 41 degrees. Today&amp;rsquo;s distraction: Clinton depositions.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon has seven panels. The first seven all depict people from different countries being arrested for different things. They are: &amp;ldquo;U.K. Prince: passing state secrets.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Korea president: Abuse of power.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Norway Prime Minister: Aggravated corruption.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Slovakia presidential advisor: Epstein emails.&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Brazil President: Insurrection.&amp;rdquo; The final panel is labeled &amp;ldquo;America&amp;rdquo; and depicts an empty jail cell with the door wide open.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US