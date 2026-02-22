5 royally funny cartoons about the former prince Andrew’s arrest

Artists take on falling from grace, kingly manners, and more

The top of this two-panel cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Falling&amp;rdquo; and depicts a domino labeled &amp;ldquo;Prince Andrew&amp;rdquo; tipping to strike the next domino, which will then strike the next one, and then the next one. The bottom panel is called &amp;ldquo;Stalling&amp;rdquo; and shows the dominoes stacked into redactions that cover all the words except for &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files Coverup.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

King Charles speaks to Donald Trump in this cartoon as the former Prince Andrew is dragged away by two police officers. Andrew is dressed only in a pair of boxer shorts. The king is dressed in his formal attire. Trump is dressed in a robe and crown. The king says to Trump, &amp;ldquo;No one is above the law.&amp;rdquo; Trump angrily responds, &amp;ldquo;Some king you are.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two-panel cartoon. The left panel is titled &amp;ldquo;Justice&amp;rdquo; and shows a scene in the UK where a police officer leads the former Prince Andrew away in handcuffs. The right panel takes place in the US and is titled &amp;ldquo;Just ICE.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a masked ICE agent leading a little girl away in handcuffs.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts the former Prince Andrew in a dungeon, where he is chained to the wall and hangs by his handcuffed arms. A man dressed like an old-timey judge in wig and robe says, &amp;ldquo;Sorry, Andrew, Nobody but Trump believes the Epstein files are a Democrat hoax.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a naked former Prince Andrew on the left, sprinting. He&amp;rsquo;s being trailed by a robe and the effects of his former office, including a crown and royal ribbons.

(Image credit: Becs / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

