5 undeniably hilarious cartoons about the Clintons’ depositions

Artists take on Clinton off the hook, no relations, and more

Bill Clinton sits at a desk during a deposition and smiles as he says, &amp;quot;Finally! Something I didn&#039;t do...&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a caricature of former president Bill Clinton. He holds up a finger and says, &amp;ldquo;I did not have actual relations with that man, Jeffrey Epstein.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Hillary Clinton appearing before a panel of elephants in suits. Clinton says, &amp;ldquo;I never met Jeffrey Epstein.&amp;rdquo; One of the elephants points to her and says, &amp;ldquo;Not even when you and the baby-eating lizard people murdered him in his jail cell?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Bill Clinton sits in a chair smoking a cigar and reading a newspaper. The headline on the paper is, &amp;ldquo;Bill Clinton was mentioned in Epstein files 1,193 times.&amp;rdquo; Clinton thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;Why would anyone ever think I would do anything wrong?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A little green alien with antennas on its head is in a flying saucer hovering next to Hillary Clinton, who has a sly smile. The alien says, &quot;Did you tell them about us?&quot;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

