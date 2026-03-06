Political cartoons for March 6

Friday’s political cartoons include Noem getting put down, Hegseth's embarrassment, and more

This editorial cartoon depicts Kristi Noem as a small dog, with her head and a dog&amp;rsquo;s body. Donald Trump stands next to her holding a handgun and says, &amp;ldquo;Come on girl&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Pete Hegseth watches coffins covered with American flags roll past him on a conveyor belt. He yells at them, &amp;ldquo;Stop trying to embarrass the President!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Two male politicians in suits walk through a DC building. One says to the other, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m going to have a lot to say about leadership once it carries zero political risk.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Kristi Noem as a showgirl on a stage. She wears cowboy boots and has giant red lips. A cane comes from behind a White House-labeled curtain and drags her off the stage.

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump plays with a small airplane and a tank. He says, &amp;ldquo;People say my big, beautiful war has no clear objective, fake news! Since when is war profiteering not a clear objective?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a witch hat labeled &amp;ldquo;Noem&amp;rdquo; and a broom sitting on ground without a person to be seen. A dog has just finished peeing on the hat and kicks dirt on it with his hind legs.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump holds a pair of scissors and runs away from a podium labeled &amp;ldquo;MAGA promises.&amp;rdquo; The podium holds pieces of paper cut in half that read &amp;ldquo;America First&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;No Foreign Wars&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Economy&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Lower Prices.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I RAN!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man sits on the couch with a glass of wine watching television. A woman has just entered the room. Pete Hegseth is on TV and says, &amp;ldquo;Operation Epic Fury has just begun. Soon we will unleash our most terrifying weapon yet!&amp;rdquo; The man turns to the woman and says, &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;re sending Kristi Noem to Iran.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A dog in a suit suits behind a &amp;ldquo;Mr. Puppy&amp;rdquo; nameplate in a Senate hearing room. A goat named &amp;ldquo;Mr. Goat&amp;rdquo; is next to him, also in a suit. The dog says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;d like to commend Senator Tillis&amp;rsquo;s remarks about Noem.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man in an American flag hat holds an empty bowl labeled &quot;affordability.&quot; Donald Trump stands next to him and fills the bowl with bombs labeled &amp;ldquo;WAR&amp;rdquo; instead of food.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

