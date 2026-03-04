Political cartoons for March 4

Wednesday’s political cartoons include a war template, a stress test, and more

By
published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Rolling in Dough.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Donald Trump with a cookie cutter shaped like Venezuela and labeled with that country&amp;rsquo;s name. Trump uses the cookie cutter to try and cut cookies out of the Middle East, which in this cartoon is a rolled-out sheet of cookie dough. Barrels of oil labeled &amp;ldquo;Iran&amp;rdquo; are nearby.

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man sits in his doctor&amp;rsquo;s office, wearing underwear and a T-shirt. The doctor turns on a television and says, &amp;ldquo;For your stress test, I&amp;rsquo;m tuning in to the world news&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;We just went to war! Why? It&amp;rsquo;s time to play America&amp;rsquo;s favorite game show: What&amp;rsquo;s the Reason Anyway?&amp;rdquo; Pete Hegseth stands next to a large game-show style spinning wheel and says &amp;ldquo;Let&amp;rsquo;s spin it!&amp;rdquo; The wheel has reasons for the war, including &amp;ldquo;Oil, baby!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Weapons of mass distraction&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;We didn&amp;rsquo;t start the war we started&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I accidentally copied Iran on my signal chat&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Imminent threat&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Create a power vacuum&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Israel was going to attack Iran&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Epstein Distraction&quot; &amp;ldquo;Regime change&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;We wanted Iran to bomb our bases now rather than later&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Daddy needs new ballroom drapes&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;We got Iran mixed up with Iraq again&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man and woman in bed at night, about to go to sleep. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t forget&amp;hellip;we lose an hour of sleep this weekend.&amp;rdquo; The woman, who has a tablet next to the bed showing the news, says, &amp;ldquo;That would assume we&amp;rsquo;re getting any sleep in the first place.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a caricature of Donald Trump at a podium with a headline of &amp;ldquo;Breaking News: U.S. attacks Iran.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;The bombings will continue until I get my Nobel Peace Prize.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a young boy sitting between two adults. The young boy has a cell phone and says, &amp;ldquo;My name is Joey and I&amp;rsquo;m a social mediaholic.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump behind a podium labeled &amp;ldquo;General Bonespur.&amp;rdquo; Trump has a &amp;ldquo;USA&amp;rdquo; hat on and shouts, &amp;ldquo;OFF TO WAR!&amp;rdquo; Two men behind him say, &amp;ldquo;Suppose the Dems subpoena Melania?&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;PPP Pedo Protection Program!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Hillary Clinton appearing before a panel of elephants in suits. Clinton says, &amp;ldquo;I never met Jeffrey Epstein.&amp;rdquo; One of the elephants points to her and says, &amp;ldquo;Not even when you and the baby-eating lizard people murdered him in his jail cell?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This wordless editorial cartoon depicts a dove of peace in the sky that has been transformed into a bomber plane. It carries eight large bombs and is in the midst of dropping one to the ground.

(Image credit: Daryl Cagle / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel cartoon with Donald Trump on both sides. On the left, Trump says, &amp;ldquo;You Iranians should seize control of your destiny&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The right side depicts Trump in silhouette sneaking away from a ballot box labeled &amp;ldquo;midterms.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;And this war may be my chance to seize America&amp;rsquo;s.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US