Political cartoons for February 4

Wednesday’s political cartoons include multiplying measles, nationalized elections, and more

This is a two panel political cartoon with a boy speaking to his mom. In the top panel, the boy says, &amp;ldquo;Mom, are we anti-vaxx or just afraid of needles?&amp;rdquo; The mom responds, &amp;ldquo;Why do you ask?&amp;rdquo; In the bottom panel, the boy turns his head and his face is covered by measles. He says, &amp;ldquo;Oh, I&amp;rsquo;m just trying to connect the dots.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts an elephant whose trunk has stretched much further than normal and become a snake with the words &amp;ldquo;nationalized elections.&amp;rdquo; The snake is eating a ballot box with a ballot from the 2026 midterm elections. A scared-looking donkey is in the background.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is an homage to Normal Rockwell&amp;rsquo;s Triple Self Portrait. In this version, the painter is a sad-looking Uncle Sam with a pipe. He looks at himself in a mirror at left while at right his painting is of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos being detained in Minnesota by ICE agents. Notes with the names of &amp;ldquo;Good&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Pretti&amp;rdquo; are pinned to the painting.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon features a man in bed waking up at 6 a.m. and is titled &quot;Groundhog Day.&amp;rdquo; He&amp;rsquo;s furious, with his mouth open and eyes wide as he reads a tablet with news stories that include, &amp;ldquo;Trump challenging 2020 election results&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Trump targets immigrants&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Another Nobel Prize tantrum&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Trump trashes allies&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;On-again off-again tariffs&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Still no healthcare plan.&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;Why do I feel like I&amp;rsquo;m living the same horrible day, over and over?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A smiling man sits in his chair working on his taxes as a smiling woman walks in with two cups of coffee. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Those creative writing classes are finally paying off.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Where is the red line?&amp;rdquo; It depicts a smirking Donald Trump with his necktie spread into six different red lines. The words on the lines are: &amp;ldquo;Seizing ballots&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Detaining children&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Arresting journalists&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Murdering citizens&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Criminal charges&amp;rdquo; and &quot;Epstein file revelations&quot;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Uncle Sam turns on a faucet at his kitchen sink and gets sprayed in the face with a gushing blast of water labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; He thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;I miss the drip, drip, drip.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump holds open the lid of a dumpster fire with the words &amp;ldquo;The Kennedy Center&amp;rdquo; written on the side of the dumpster. He&amp;rsquo;s next to a can of gasoline and says, &amp;ldquo;Closing it for renovations.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two panel political cartoon with two men in old-timey tuxedos and the Punxsutawney Phil groundhog. The men hold the groundhog in the left panel and the groundhog looks really scared. In the right panel, the groundhog has run away through the snow. One man says, &amp;ldquo;Did he see his shadow?&amp;rdquo; The other responds, &amp;ldquo;Nope. Climate change.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set outside at the Winter Olympics in Italy. A truck filled with ICE agents chases after four Jamaican bobsledders headed down the mountain in a bobsled. Two officials in a stand watch the scene and one says, &amp;ldquo;Tell ICE that they cannot deport the Jamaican bobsled team&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

