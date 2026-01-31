Political cartoons for January 31

Saturday's political cartoons include congressional spin, Obamacare subsidies, and more

A man sits in a chair reading a newspaper. A woman sits next to him on a couch reading a book. The headlines on the man&amp;rsquo;s newsletter read, &amp;ldquo;ICE AGENTS MURDER U.S. CITIZENS&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;TRUMP THREATENS GREENLAND OVER NOBEL PRIZE SNUB&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;EPSTEIN FILES STILL HIDDEN&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;FEDS RAID GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICE.&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;Congress must be spinning in its grave.&amp;rdquo;

A man in a suit sits in a big pile of gold coins, stacks of cash, and bags filled with money. It&amp;rsquo;s labeled &amp;ldquo;CORPORATIONS.&amp;rdquo; He speaks to an average man and says, &amp;ldquo;Congress let your Obamacare subsidies lapse? That&amp;rsquo;s odd, my subsidies came as scheduled.&amp;rdquo;

A man and woman answer the door at their home and look surprised to see a snowman outside, standing in the incredibly cold air. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I think he wants to come inside.&amp;rdquo;

