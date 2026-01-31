Political cartoons for January 31
Saturday's political cartoons include congressional spin, Obamacare subsidies, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Syria’s Kurds: abandoned by their US ally
Talking Point Ahmed al-Sharaa’s lightning offensive against Syrian Kurdistan belies his promise to respect the country’s ethnic minorities
-
The ‘mad king’: has Trump finally lost it?
Talking Point Rambling speeches, wind turbine obsession, and an ‘unhinged’ letter to Norway’s prime minister have caused concern whether the rest of his term is ‘sustainable’
-
5 highly hypocritical cartoons about the Second Amendment
Cartoons Artists take on Kyle Rittenhouse, the blame game, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 30
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include redacted rolls, a CBS snafu, and fascist fashion
-
Political cartoons for January 29
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include 2nd amendment dibs, disturbing news, and AI-inflated bills
-
Political cartoons for January 28
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include slipping in the polls, Kristi Noem in trouble, and ICE in the classroom
-
Political cartoons for January 27
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include booting out Bovino, a Rittenhouse reminder, and needling with Newsom
-
Political cartoons for January 26
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include an ICE storm, the TikTok takeover, and Iranian-style reform
-
5 chilling cartoons about increasing ICE aggression
Cartoons Artists take on respect for the law, the Fourth Amendment, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 24
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include 3D chess, political distractions, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 23
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include the new Board of Peace, a market rebound, and Melania at the movies