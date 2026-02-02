Political cartoons for February 2

Monday’s political cartoons include ICE getting schooled, AI in control, and more

By
published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Getting School&amp;rdquo; and takes place underwater. The top left of the image has an inset where a shark labeled &amp;ldquo;ICE&amp;rdquo; chases a small group of scared fish. The shark is angry and has sharp teeth. The remaining part of the image shows a large group of angry fish with signs that read &amp;ldquo;JUSTICE&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;RENE GOOD&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;ICE OUT&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;REMEMBER PRETTI&amp;rdquo;. Those fish have taken the shape of a large mouth that chases the now embarrassed shark away.

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A woman sits in a chair reading a book. A man is next to her looking at his phone. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Do you think it&amp;rsquo;s a bad idea to rely on AI so much and give it so much control over our lives?&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t know. Let&amp;rsquo;s ask ChatGPT.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place at sea, where a three-masted, old-time ship named the U.S. Constitution floats at left. A large submarine shaped like Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s body is under the water. Voices from it say, &amp;ldquo;Prepare to fire torpedoes!&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Aye, aye, Dr. Evil!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

At left, a little boy Donald Trump and another young boy named Skippy watch a coin being flipped. Skippy says,&amp;rdquo;Heads, I win&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; At right, an old man sits on a chair and looks afraid by the banging at his door. A voice from the door says, &amp;ldquo;Open up Skippy, FBI!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;GROUNDHOG DAY, 2026&amp;rdquo; A scared-lookig groundhog is just peaking its nose up from a hole in the ground. Its surrounded by hundreds of dark-colored ICE agents with their guns drawn and pointed at the groundhog.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A wildly drawn caricature of Donald Trump is at his desk in the Oval Office. He holds a sippy cup and reads from an enemies list. He says, &amp;ldquo;Bring me the head of Don Lemon.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Falling Dollar.&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam rides a dollar bill that is quickly falling from the sky. He looks scared and says, &amp;ldquo;So far, so good&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump pokes his head out of a dirt hole like a groundhog in this cartoon. He looks at a stack of Epstein Files and says, &amp;ldquo;Uh oh&amp;hellip;Looks like six more months of distractions.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows a person with a brain labeled &amp;quot;COGNITIVE DECLINE&amp;quot; The person is holding a phone that says &amp;quot;ATTENTION SPA...&amp;quot; (the words cut off). The person speaks to a computer monitor labeled &amp;quot;A.I.&amp;quot; that shows a smiling brain character. The person says to the brain, &amp;quot;You&#039;ll never be smarter than me!&amp;quot; The AI brain thinks to itself, &amp;quot;I won&#039;t have to be.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Coming soon from Amazon&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump stands outside three movie theaters labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump1&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Trump2&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Trump3&amp;rdquo;. They are showing movies named &amp;ldquo;Melania: Rated PG&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Magalomania: Rated R&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Malignant Narcissist: Rated X.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Where is everybody?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

