Political cartoons for January 26

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Warning: Deadly ICE Advisory.&amp;rdquo; A terrified-looking woman is dressed in winter clothes with the letters &amp;ldquo;MN&amp;rdquo; on her shirt. She has her hands raised and her mouth open in fear. She is surrounded by dozens of masked ICE agents with guns pulled and pointed at her. The agents are drawn to resemble a weather condition in the sky.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Peace of the Action.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump sits by himself behind a &amp;ldquo;Board of Peace&amp;rdquo; sign. The other seats on the panel are filled by large bags of money with dollar signs on the side. A seal on the back wall has a laurel wreath and the words &amp;ldquo;Not the U.N.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A bloodied Iranian Ayatollah stands in the middle of hundreds of dead protestors. He says, &amp;ldquo;See!! No hangings&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Two men are dressed in old-timey tuxedos and are ready to be the people who run Groundhog Day. In this cartoon, they have set a trap for the groundhog. A box labeled &amp;ldquo;Free Food&amp;rdquo; has a carrot underneath it and a string connected to a stick that can be pulled to trap Phil the groundhog. One of the men says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m not taking any chances of him predicting the weather will get worse!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel cartoon with the same young man on both sides. He wears a backward baseball cap and has a nose ring. On the left side, the young man is watching Tik Tok on his phone. Tentacles come out of the phone holding a Chinese flag and pierce directly to the inside of the man&amp;rsquo;s head. On the right side, the same tentacles come out of the phone and are holding an American flag as they pierce the man&amp;rsquo;s head. The phone says, &amp;ldquo;Problem Solved!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An American man and woman dressed in winter clothing stand outside a lobster shop in Maine. They look at a group of masked and armed ICE agents marching past and the man says, &amp;ldquo;I liked it better when the scariest thing in Maine was Stephen King.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sits at a desk on the sidewalk outside the United Nations building in New York. The desk has words that read, &amp;ldquo;Sign up now for Trump&amp;rsquo;s &amp;lsquo;Board of Peace&amp;rdquo; and Trump hands a piece of paper to a random man walking by.

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;ICE FISHING.&amp;rdquo; A masked ICE agent holds a fishing pole that has hooked a small child with a hat and backpack. The agent says, &amp;ldquo;Want yer kid?! Come get him!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump sits behind the resolute desk and is surrounded by hundreds of empty soda cans. The headline across the top of the cartoon reads, &amp;ldquo;News item: Federal report cites risks of artificial sweeteners&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Do as I say, not as I do!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Justice.&amp;rdquo; A masked, armed ICE agent has been frozen in place. Two snowmen look on and one says, &amp;ldquo;Look! Ice took out ICE!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

