31 political cartoons for January 2026

Editorial cartoonists take on Donald Trump, ICE, the World Economic Forum in Davos, Greenland and more

By
published

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is depicted as a shirtless, man-boobed caveman in this political cartoon. He wears an American flag around his waist and carries a club labeled &quot;TARIFFS&quot; as he walks to the podium at the World Economic Forum.

(Image credit: Christo Komarnitski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Editorial Cartoon

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸