Political cartoons for February 10

Tuesday's political cartoons include halftime hate, the America First Games, and Cupid's woe

By
published

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;A hurricane of conservative tears.&amp;rdquo; A glum-looking Donald Trump throws paper towels to a group of three crying conservatives who have been upset by watching the Bad Bunny Halftime Show on television.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Alternative &amp;lsquo;America First&amp;rsquo; Games&amp;rdquo; and shows five different politically-inspired events. The first is Donald Trump skiing the &amp;ldquo;All Downhill Slalom&amp;rdquo; as he passes flags with declining poll numbers. The second shows White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a podium competing in Mental Gymnastics. The third event is called &amp;ldquo;Rings&amp;rdquo; and the rings are handcuffs instead of gymnastics rings. The fourth is the White House and is called &amp;ldquo;All Night Meme-athon.&amp;rdquo; The fifth is called &amp;ldquo;Thin Ice Skating&amp;rdquo; and depicts a masked ICE agent skating into a hole in a sheet of cracked ice next to a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Warning Immunity Ends.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A donkey in a suit speaks to Uncle Sam in this two-panel cartoon. On the left, the donkey says &amp;ldquo;We have a plan to win the 2026 elections!&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam responds, &amp;ldquo;How?&amp;rdquo; On the right, the donkey says, &amp;ldquo;We asked ChatGPT!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A mean-looking Ayatollah holds a wrench as he stands inside a room labeled &amp;ldquo;Nuclear Facility.&amp;rdquo; An atomic bomb is behind him, partially assembled with many wires to be untangled. The ayatollah says, &amp;ldquo;Keep negotiating.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A woman and a man sit on a bench with Cupid in between them. Cupid is drawn as an angel-like baby with a sash and wings. The woman holds a box of Valentine&amp;rsquo;s Day candy and the man has flowers. The people and Cupid look distressed. A drone flies above them as Cupid says, &amp;ldquo;I lost my job to AI. Meet Q.U.P.I.D, the Quantum-Uplinked-Passion-Implementation-Drone.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon is set at the White House where a door to the Oval Office is set under garish decoration. The door is slightly open and a frightened alien is calling for help. It says, &amp;ldquo;Take me from your leader!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an exaggerated version of Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s signature where the peaks form hooded Ku Klux Klansman figures as Trump signs his name with a Sharpie. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m the least racist president you&amp;rsquo;ve had in a long time!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;A Budget is a Moral Document.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a piece of paper and a pencil with the words &amp;ldquo;Jeff Bezos&amp;rdquo; written on the side. The left side of the paper reads, &amp;ldquo;A film about Trump&amp;rsquo;s wife&amp;rdquo; and has a dollar sign. The right side of the paper has the words &amp;ldquo;The Washington Post&amp;rdquo; and the dollar sign has been erased.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A woman and a man sit on a couch and watch an Olympic figure skater in this cartoon, titled &amp;ldquo;The Difference Between Men and Women.&amp;rdquo; The woman holds her hands up to mimic the skater on the television. The man looks at his cell phone and says, &amp;ldquo;Just bet $100 she falls on her butt.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump watches television in this cartoon. The words on the screen read, &amp;ldquo;The only thing more powerful than hate is love.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Disgusting!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

