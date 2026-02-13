Political cartoons for February 13

Friday's political cartoons include rank hypocrisy, name-dropping Trump, and EPA repeals

By
published

An exhausted man sits in his chair watching television with a cat snoozing behind him on top of the chair. A voice from the screen says, &amp;ldquo;And now for our newest game show&amp;hellip;&amp;rsquo;What if Biden Did That!!&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A female victim of Jeffrey Epstein stands next to a financial-style chart on an easel. The chart shows a line pointing straight up and the words &amp;ldquo;Number of times Trump is mentioned in the Epstein files.&amp;rdquo; She says, &amp;ldquo;Pam Bondi is right! It&amp;rsquo;s over 50,000 right now&amp;hellip;and that&amp;rsquo;s what we should be talking about!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A woman sits in a chair speaking to her young daughter. The woman holds a newspaper with a headline &amp;ldquo;EPA Rejects Science.&amp;rdquo; The little girl asks, &amp;ldquo;What will life on Earth be like when I&amp;rsquo;m a grown-up?&amp;rdquo; The older woman thinks to herself, &amp;ldquo;Uninhabitable?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Stocks and Bondis&amp;rdquo;. Pam Bondi sits in a congressional hearing room next to a man who is ashamed, head bowed and covering his ears. The hearing room has a stock ticker with the message &amp;ldquo;Bondi Stock Worthless&amp;rdquo; and two charts showing &amp;ldquo;Bondi Value&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Bondi Futures&amp;rdquo; with a sharply declining arrow.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

In the background of this political cartoon, there&amp;rsquo;s a police car with the words &amp;ldquo;Captcha&amp;rdquo; on the side and a masked robot chasing another robot. Two robots in the foreground watch the chase and one says, &amp;ldquo;No, that isn&amp;rsquo;t ICE chasing him&amp;hellip;Hal was caught impersonating a human online again.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A painter walks away from a wall carrying a ladder and a bucket of paint, his work finished. The wall behind him reads, &amp;ldquo;The rich are different from us. They have more&amp;rdquo; and then the word &amp;ldquo;money&amp;rdquo; has been crossed out and replaced with &amp;ldquo;pedophile rings.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a United Kingdom flag and an American flag. The UK flag is on top and has been stained with a blood-like splatter labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Scandal.&amp;rdquo; The American flag is clean.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The left side of this cartoon shows the Washington Post building and its former slogan, &amp;ldquo;Democracy Dies in Darkness.&amp;rdquo; The right side of the cartoon is labeled &amp;ldquo;Darkness&amp;rdquo; and shows a building drawn in the dark named &amp;ldquo;Apple Daily: Hong Kong.&amp;rdquo; One part of the building is a jail cell with the words &amp;ldquo;Jimmy Lai.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Pam Bondi sits in a hearing room reading &amp;ldquo;Opposition Research.&amp;rdquo; Someone asks her, &amp;ldquo;Have you indicted any of the billionaire co-conspirators in the Epstein files?&amp;rdquo; Bondi responds, &amp;ldquo;More importantly, have you paid the rewinding fee on a VHS copy of &amp;lsquo;Fargo&amp;rsquo; returned to Blockbuster in your district in 1998? Have you no shame congressman? Books stacked next to Bondi are titled Deflecting for Dummies, Mean Girls, How to Spy on Search History, and My Pedo Prez.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

A woman in Washington DC looks at a statue of a man in a suit with a briefcase. The base of the statue reads, &amp;ldquo;R. Figly. Statesman, author, never mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸