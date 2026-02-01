Political cartoons for February 1

Sunday's political cartoons include Tom Homan's offer, the Fox News filter, and more

By
published

Tom Homan is speaking at a podium in this cartoon. The sign behind home reads, &amp;ldquo;New Policy: Don&amp;rsquo;t ask, don&amp;rsquo;t kill.&amp;rdquo; Homan says, &amp;ldquo;You try to mind your own business and our federal agents will try not to shoot you.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a television and is titled &amp;ldquo;FOX FILTER.&amp;rdquo; A FOX News broadcast is on the screen and a man is speaking above a headline that reads, &amp;ldquo;Protestor shot by ICE agents.&amp;rdquo; He speaks out of both sides of his mouth. On the left, when the Trump admin does it, he says, &amp;ldquo;Pretti had a gun! ICE agents had to take him down! Of course they had to use deadly force!&amp;rdquo; On the right side, if the same thing happened under Biden, FOX news says, &amp;ldquo;They murdered him in the streets! So what if he was carrying a weapon&amp;hellip; That&amp;rsquo;s his right! We have a 2nd amendment in this country!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sticks his head out of an underground bunker in this cartoon. The landscape around him is a fiery dystopia with flames in the sky, destroyed buildings, and chaos. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I regret that I have only one country to give for my life.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

