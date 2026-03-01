Political cartoons for March 1

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The New Normal.&amp;rdquo; A man and a woman are walking their dogs in the city, wrapped in scarves, hats, and winter clothing as it snows. Their dogs are in jackets too and are sniffing each other. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I hear morning flurries with a chance of war in the afternoon.&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Signs of the time&amp;rdquo; and depicts six different people holding signs. The first is Rep. Al Green and his sign reads, &amp;ldquo;Black people aren&amp;rsquo;t apes!&amp;rdquo; The next is Chief Justice John Roberts and his reads, &amp;ldquo;The tariffs aren&amp;rsquo;t legal!&amp;rdquo; Next is Lady Liberty and hers says &amp;ldquo;Immigrants aren&amp;rsquo;t animals!&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam is next and his sign reads, &amp;ldquo;Taxpayer dollars aren&amp;rsquo;t for pillaging!&amp;rdquo; The next is a woman scientist and hers reads, &amp;ldquo;Clean AIr and Water aren&amp;rsquo;t for sale!&amp;rdquo; The final image is Lady Justice and her sign reads, &quot;Epstein files aren&amp;rsquo;t going away!&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon depicts a woman holding a sign on the left and a robot with a sign on the right. The words above the woman read, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s Dehumanizing&amp;rdquo; and her sign reads, &amp;ldquo;No A.I. Data Centers,&amp;rdquo; The words above the robot are, &amp;ldquo;And then there&amp;rsquo;s dehumanizing&amp;rdquo; and its sign reads, &amp;ldquo;No ICE detention centers.&amp;rdquo;

