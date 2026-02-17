Political cartoons for February 17

Tuesday’s political cartoons include a refreshing spritz of Pam, winter events, and more

Donald Trump sprays his hair with a can of &amp;ldquo;PAM&amp;rdquo; that has Pam Bondi&amp;rsquo;s head on the top and promises an &amp;ldquo;Easy legal clean up&amp;rdquo; on the side. Various files from the Epstein case bounce off of Trump&amp;rsquo;s hair.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman sit on their couch. The man is watching the Winter Olympics and the woman is reading a book called &amp;ldquo;Think Spring Seed Catalog.&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;So, which winter event do you like best?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This is a three-panel cartoon. The left side shows a condom and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Sexual Protection for Men.&amp;rdquo; The middle column depicts a female condom and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Sexual Protection for Women.&amp;rdquo; The right column depicts Pam Bondi with her arms crossed sitting on top of the Epstein files, which are locked by a chain and padlock. She is labeled &amp;ldquo;Sexual protection for wealthy powerful pedophiles.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy, and Cupid sit at a bar. The Tooth Fairy points at Cupid and says to the Easter Bunny, &amp;ldquo;Honestly, I&amp;rsquo;m a little surprised he wasn&amp;rsquo;t named in the Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man carries the Epstein files in a briefcase and stops at the information desk at the Department of Justice. He asks, &amp;ldquo;Excuse me, can you tell me where to find..&amp;rdquo; Pam Bondi is at the information desk and screams, &amp;ldquo;THE DOW IS OVER 50,000!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Three FBI agents watch a surveillance video that shows a masked man looking into a door camera. One of the agents speaks into a cell phone and says, &amp;ldquo;Every member of ICE is a suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Pam Bondi is depicted behind a podium with a head that looks like a streetlight. Her podium reads, &amp;ldquo;Bondi, AG* *(Amoral Gaslighter)&amp;rdquo; She yells, &amp;ldquo;Apologize to Epstein&amp;rsquo;s victims?! WHY?!! The DOW is at 50,000, you failed politicians!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An elephant in a suit with &amp;ldquo;MAGA&amp;rdquo; on the side walks through an outdoor scene with a stick he&amp;rsquo;s using as a diving rod. There&amp;rsquo;s a pipe labeled &amp;ldquo;Racism in America&amp;rdquo; running underground. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s always just beneath the surface&amp;hellip;where we can easily tap into it&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Pam Bondy raises her finger to Jeffrey Epstein victims and says, &amp;ldquo;Stop trying to make Epstein happen.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a two panel political cartoon. On the left panel Donald Trump is driving a dump truck and dumping hundreds of pages of climate change science off a cliff. In the right panel, he says, &amp;ldquo;Science is a Democrat hoax.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

