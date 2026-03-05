Political cartoons for March 5

Thursday’s political cartoons include priorities, labyrinths, and more

By
published

Two young boys sit in a school classroom. One says to the other, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s weird how there&amp;rsquo;s always money for bombs, but when you&amp;rsquo;re hungry the government is flat broke.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump just as he enters a large, twisty, complicated maze filled with dead ends. He thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;So far, so good.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;WW III.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a woman and two men standing in the middle of a destroyed city, surrounded by rubble and smoking buildings. One holds a FIFA Peace Prize given to Donald Trump, one holds a medal called &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Gifted Nobel Peace Prize&amp;rdquo; and the last holds a piece of torn paper that reads &amp;ldquo;Board of Peace Chairman Trump.&amp;rdquo; Each person says the same thing: &amp;ldquo;What the what?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Bill Gates is stuck in a spider web in this cartoon. Part of the web spells out &amp;ldquo;Epstein Scandal.&amp;rdquo; A panel reads, &amp;ldquo;Just &amp;lsquo;cause a person is super smart, that doesn&amp;rsquo;t mean they won&amp;rsquo;t do something super stupid!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump is pictured as a grossly overweight man on his knees, his arms wide as he basks in golden sunlight coming from a cross in a cloud. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Thank you for anointing me, lord&amp;hellip; and please check out my golden drapes on your way out!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A teacher in a school classroom of elementary-aged children asks, &amp;ldquo;Class, what is Texas&amp;rsquo; primary export?&amp;rdquo; A little girl raises her hand and answers, &amp;ldquo;Measles.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump is pictured holding a missile as he tries to straddle a widening gap in the ground labeled &amp;ldquo;MAGA BASE.&amp;rdquo; The gap begins in Iran, where more missiles have landed.

(Image credit: Paresh Nath / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a close-up caricature of Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s face. A rash on his neck is labeled &amp;ldquo;Illegal War&amp;rdquo; and his hand is labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein files.&amp;rdquo; He thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;At least my neck rash distracts from my hand bruise.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Bill Clinton sits in a chair smoking a cigar and reading a newspaper. The headline on the paper is, &amp;ldquo;Bill Clinton was mentioned in Epstein files 1,193 times.&amp;rdquo; Clinton thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;Why would anyone ever think I would do anything wrong?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Barron Trump looks down at the much shorter Donald Trump. Barron holds a piece of paper that reads &amp;ldquo;Iran War.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Relax Barron, Dr. Oz will say you have bone spurs.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US