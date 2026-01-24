Political cartoons for January 24

Saturday's political cartoons include 3D chess, political distractions, and more

By
published

Donald Trump is sitting at a table with a child in this cartoon. They are playing a board game. Trump, drawn with tiny hands, shouts, &amp;ldquo;I have to own Candy Land! You have no right to it!&amp;rdquo; The little kid says, &amp;ldquo;But I thought we were playing 3D chess.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a three panel cartoon with Donald Trump speaking into a microphone at a podium. In the first panel he says, &amp;ldquo;I won&amp;rsquo;t be using military force in Greenland.&amp;rdquo; He pauses in the second panel. In the third panel he thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;Until the next time I need a distraction from the Epstein files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a six-panel cartoon that depicts a man gradually transforming from a naked figure into an armed ICE agent as he becomes more and more angry. He&amp;rsquo;s looking at his phone, which says to him: &amp;ldquo;Angry? Racist? Insecure? Seen enough anti-woke cosplay? Wanna start a real, live-ammo civil war? We&amp;rsquo;re looking for a few good instigators and provocateurs! No patriotism, experience, or courage needed! Apple at ICE.guv or just show up and open fire!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸