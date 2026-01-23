Political cartoons for January 23
Friday's political cartoons include the new Board of Peace, a market rebound, and Melania at the movies
Trump sues JPMorgan for $5B over ‘debanking’
Speed Read Trump accused the company of closing his accounts for political reasons
TikTok finalizes deal creating US version
Speed Read The deal comes after tense back-and-forth negotiations
Minnesota roiled by arrests of child, church protesters
Speed Read A 5-year-old was among those arrested
Political cartoons for January 22
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include clickbait tragedy, Canada uncoupling, and the art of blackmail
Political cartoons for January 21
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a terrifying spectacle, an absent Congress, and worst case investments
Political cartoons for January 20
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include authoritarian cosplay, puffins on parade, and melting public support for ICE
Political cartoons for January 19
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Greenland tariffs, fighting the Fed, and more
Political cartoons for January 18
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include cost of living, endless supply of greed, and more
5 critical cartoons about the deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran
Cartoons Artists take on twinning, booed off stage, and more
Political cartoons for January 17
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include hard hats, compliance, and more
5 hilariously chilling cartoons about Trump’s plan to invade Greenland
Cartoons Artists take on misdirection, the need for Greenland, and more