Political cartoons for January 23

Donald Trump sits at a round table at his so-called &amp;ldquo;Board of Peace.&amp;rdquo; There is a large, gold cauldron filled with membership dues, paid in cash. To Trump&amp;rsquo;s left are Bond villain E.S. Blofeld with a cat in his lap, Batman villainThe Penguin, the tiger named Scar from the Lion King, the Evil Queen from Snow White and then Lucifer and Lex Luthor. Vladimir Putin&amp;rsquo;s seat is empty. Trump turns to Jared Kushner and says, &amp;ldquo;Jared&amp;hellip;Call Vladimir and see when he intends to join.&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;ICE Agent Group Photo.&amp;rdquo; It shows a mob of masked insurrectionists outside the U.S. Capitol building. There is a &amp;ldquo;TRUMP&amp;rdquo; flag, a Confederate flag, and the Gadsden &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t Tread on Me&amp;rdquo; with a coiled snake.

A woman and man leave a movie theatre where the words &amp;ldquo;Melania: The Movie&amp;rdquo; are prominently displayed on the marquee. The man says, &amp;ldquo;The CGI was terrible. Real people don&amp;rsquo;t look or act like that.&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon takes place at a grocery store where customers are bundled up in winter clothes and it&amp;rsquo;s snowing outside. A sign above the check-out area reads &amp;ldquo;8 items or less.&amp;rdquo; The woman working the register speaks to a woman with a cart and says, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s how much bread and milk we have left in the store.&amp;rdquo;

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;New Plan For Greenland.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a large, icy cliff that rises above the coast and a small, Greenland city. A large cave has been cut out of the side of the cliff and labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files Repository.&amp;rdquo; There&amp;rsquo;s a hole leading down to the cave where someone can drop things. Nearby, a ship from the Department of Justice is on the water. It&amp;rsquo;s overloaded with boxes and moves toward the cave.

This six-panel cartoon depicts Uncle Sam reclined in an easy chair watching television news. The male newscaster speaks and says, &amp;ldquo;Good evening. This just in. In the face of state pressure, corporate journalism is increasingly timid and compliant. While citizen journalists are showing remarkable courage and tenacity. They&amp;rsquo;re stealing our jobs!!&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon is set at a television newsdesk where a male anchor in a suit is delivering the financial news. A chart behind him is labeled &amp;ldquo;Stocks&amp;rdquo; and shows a roller-coaster-like line moving up and down sharply. The newscaster says, &amp;ldquo;Markets rebounded on rumors Trump isn&amp;rsquo;t insane, just stupid and reckless.&amp;rdquo;

This is a two-panel cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;St. Paul Pastor Works for ICE.&amp;rdquo; On the left, a man is in church. He is at a podium and says, &amp;ldquo;Let us PRAY.&amp;rdquo; At right, the same man is now a masked ICE agent holding a gun and tear-gas canister. He says, &amp;ldquo;Let us P-R-E-Y.&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon is called &amp;ldquo;Mar-A-NATO.&amp;rdquo; An angry Donald Trump, his belly hanging over his belt, is outside a club flying the NATO flag. Trump carries a putter named &amp;ldquo;sledge putter&amp;rdquo; and is eating a bag of &amp;ldquo;Greenland Rare Earth Chips.&amp;rdquo; NATO members are in the background watching and one says, &amp;ldquo;Maybe we don&amp;rsquo;t want to be in a club that would have him as a member.&amp;rdquo;

A man and a woman sit on a couch watching a large television. The image on the screen is a group of angry-eyed ICE agents that carry weapons and are masked. The man says, &amp;ldquo;What happened to all the gun nuts who said they needed their arsenals to deter government tyranny?&amp;rdquo; The woman points a finger at the screen and responds, &amp;ldquo;They joined ICE.&amp;rdquo;

