Political cartoons for January 21

Wednesday's political cartoons include a terrifying spectacle, an absent Congress, and worst-case investments

This cartoon plays off of Stanley Kubrick&amp;rsquo;s film &amp;ldquo;A Clockwork Orange.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Uncle Sam with his eyes held open by metal devices, just like Alex DeLarge in the film. The cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;A Clockwork ORANGE&amp;rdquo; with the words &amp;ldquo;orange&amp;rdquo; underlined. Uncle Sam has his mouth wide open and thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ve got to watch this for THREE MORE YEARS?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a couple watching television at night. They are shown from the back as they sit on a couch. The screen shows Uncle Sam in front of the globe. Arrows labeled &amp;ldquo;USA&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;EU&amp;rdquo; point toward Greenland. The headlines on the screen read &amp;ldquo;10 p.m. Do you know where your Congress is?&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;NEWS: Trump threatens NATO.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two masked ICE agents are in full military gear in a cold, snowy neighborhood in Minneapolis. An electric sign outside a bank shows the temperature is -5. A woman stands nearby holding a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re not welcome here!&amp;rdquo; One ICE agent says, &amp;ldquo;Is it me, or does it feel like we&amp;rsquo;re in training to occupy Greenland?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A man in a suit walks past a storefront for a business named &amp;ldquo;Acme Investments.&amp;rdquo; He looks at a sign in the window that reads, &amp;ldquo;NEW. Our worst-case scenario fund!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man in a suit speaking on a phone at the Nobel Peace Prize office. A bust of Alfred Nobel is nearby and so is a golden Nobel medallion. The man speaks into the phone and says, &amp;ldquo;Either award you the Nobel prize or you&amp;rsquo;ll invade Greenland?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;TanTrump.&amp;rdquo; It depicts five caricatures of Donald Trump throwing a tantrum like a toddler. He says, &amp;ldquo;Gimme the Nobel Peace Prize&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place in a government warehouse named &amp;ldquo;Hangar 51 Govt Warehouse&amp;rdquo; and has a note from the cartoonist that reads, &amp;ldquo;With thanks to Indiana Jones.&amp;rdquo; A man wheels a large crate labeled &amp;ldquo;TOP SECRET Epstein Files&amp;rdquo; and says &amp;ldquo;With the distractions of Venezuela, Greenland, and Minnesota, these files must contain some pretty bad (expletive)!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is drawn in a wildly comic style and takes place in a movie theater. Donald Trump sits next to the leader of Denmark, who has been tied up with a rope and whose eyes are being held open with metal devices like Alex from &amp;ldquo;A Clockwork Orange.&amp;rdquo; The leader is being forced to watch &amp;ldquo;Melania The Movie&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;Fine! I&amp;rsquo;ll sell you Greenland! Just make it stop! Make it stop!&amp;rdquo; The film features quotes on the screen, including: &amp;ldquo;Most honest film since 2000 miles&amp;mdash; Gym Jordan.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Better actress than Stormy &amp;mdash; Chachi.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;It gave me Cat Scratch Fever &amp;mdash; Ted Nugent.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I paid $40m for this? &amp;mdash; Jeff Bezos.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;She not naked, is she? &amp;mdash; Barron Trump.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;If it doesn&amp;rsquo;t win an Oscar, we bomb Hollywood. &amp;mdash; Pete Hegseth.&amp;rdquo; The film is rated &amp;ldquo;S&amp;rdquo; for &amp;ldquo;SUCK&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump riding a nuclear missile like Slim Pickens&amp;rsquo; character Maj. &#039;King&#039; Kong at the end of Stanley Kubrick&amp;rsquo;s &amp;ldquo;Dr. Stangelove.&amp;rdquo; The missile descends toward the ground as Trump waves his MAGA hat and says, &amp;ldquo;This is for the Nobel Peace Prize snub!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts 14 sad-looking world leaders seated in a circle of chairs at the World Economic Forum. They surround a giant, orange man&amp;rsquo;s butt sticking through a portal in the floor of the room.

(Image credit: Marian Kamensky / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

