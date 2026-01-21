Political cartoons for January 21
Wednesday's political cartoons include a terrifying spectacle, an absent Congress, and worst-case investments
The Week
DOGE shared Social Security data, DOJ says
Speed Read The Justice Department issued what it called ‘corrections’ on the matter
Halligan quits US attorney role amid court pressure
Speed Read Halligan’s position had already been considered vacant by at least one judge
DOJ subpoenas Minnesota Democrats in legal escalation
Speed Read Several officials, including Gov. Tim Walz, were subpoenaed
Political cartoons for January 20
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include authoritarian cosplay, puffins on parade, and melting public support for ICE
Political cartoons for January 18
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include cost of living, endless supply of greed, and more
5 critical cartoons about the deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran
Cartoons Artists take on twinning, booed off stage, and more
Political cartoons for January 17
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include hard hats, compliance, and more
5 hilariously chilling cartoons about Trump’s plan to invade Greenland
Cartoons Artists take on misdirection, the need for Greenland, and more
Political cartoons for January 16
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include the Nobel Peace prize, the wrong island, and more
Political cartoons for January 15
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include political parallels, EPA abandoning environment, and more
Political cartoons for January 14
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include Jerome Powell's rap sheet, holiday bill blues, and more