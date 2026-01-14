Political cartoons for January 14

Wednesday’s political cartoons include Jerome Powell's rap sheet, holiday bill blues, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a courtroom. He stands before an imposing model of the Federal Reserve building. Pam Bondi is sitting behind the model, like a judge. She holds a gavel and says, &amp;ldquo;For the crime of not lowering interest rates fast enough&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An older woman and man sit at their dining room table working to pay holiday bills. The woman has a checkbox and calculator. She says, &amp;ldquo;If we&amp;rsquo;re lucky, we&amp;rsquo;ll have the credit cards paid off in time to start charging for next year&amp;rsquo;s holiday gifts.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts Iran&amp;rsquo;s Ayatollah as a fraying figure made of string. The string comes from a ball of string labeled &amp;ldquo;FREEDOM&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A worried woman and man stare at a circular image of a large skull and crossbones with the words &amp;ldquo;The Great Seal of the United States of America&amp;rdquo; around it. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;I like the old seal better!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is drawn as a pig-like figure in this cartoon. He holds a lighter and is about to set a can of gasoline on fire. There are two quotes next to him. The first is from George Orwell&amp;rsquo;s 1984 and reads, &amp;ldquo;The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes &amp;amp; ears. It was their final and most essential command.&amp;rdquo; The next quote is from Trump and reads, &amp;ldquo;What you&amp;rsquo;re seeing and what you&amp;rsquo;re hearing is not what&amp;rsquo;s happening!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Statue of Liberty dominates this cartoon. But this version has been drawn to look like a Trumper woman, with comically large lips, enhanced breasts, and long fingernails. New York City is in the background and there&amp;rsquo;s a boat on the water. A voice from the boat says, &amp;ldquo;Oh no! Mar-A-Lago face!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Separated at Birth.&amp;rdquo; It features a bloody Donald Trump on the left and a bloody Ayatollah on the right. They both speak the same message: &amp;ldquo;I deploy our security forces as protection against foreign foes and domestic terrorists.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The World According to Trump&amp;rdquo;. It depicts Earth and the land is formed into the shape of Trump&amp;rsquo;s ugly face.

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A masked ICE agent is crushing a fallen Statue of Liberty in this cartoon. The man is on his knees, which are on Lady Liberty&amp;rsquo;s neck. She says, &amp;ldquo;I can&amp;rsquo;t breathe&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump and Steven Miller are on the roof of the White House. There&amp;rsquo;s a protest going on in the street below. People carry signs that read, &amp;ldquo;BLM&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;No Kings&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;Release the Epstein Files&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;Ban ICE&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;Doge Sucks&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;End hate!&amp;rdquo; Smoke in the sky spells out the words &amp;ldquo;Free Iran&amp;rdquo;. Miller, who is surrounded by bats, says to Trump, who holds a tear gas gun, &amp;ldquo;Nice tear gas shooting sir.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

