5 supremely funny cartoons about the Supreme Court striking down Trump’s tariffs

Artists take on consent, icebergs, and more

By
published

Donald Trump holds a piece of paper labeled &amp;ldquo;Tariffs&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;Tell the Supreme Court I&amp;rsquo;ve never been big on consent.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts an iceberg labeled &amp;ldquo;Supreme Court.&amp;rdquo; A cargo ship named &amp;ldquo;Trump Tariffs&amp;rdquo; crashes into it and is sinking.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a giant foot labeled &amp;ldquo;Supreme Court&amp;rdquo; stepping on Donald Trump as Uncle Sam watches. Trump holds a piece of paper that reads &amp;ldquo;NEW 10% tariffs&amp;rdquo; and says &amp;ldquo;I can DESTROY the country!&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re doing a pretty good job of that so far&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An unseen figure in a robe slams a board filled with tariffs over Dond Trump&amp;rsquo;s head in this cartoon. Trump looks furious and the title of the cartoon is &amp;ldquo;SCOTUS explains reciprocal tariffs to POTUS.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A woman and a man are scanning their groceries at a self-checkout counter. The woman, who pushes a cart, says &amp;ldquo;Now that tariffs are gone, prices should come down, right?&amp;rdquo; The man answers, &amp;ldquo;You know, that&amp;rsquo;s exactly what you said about cashiers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

