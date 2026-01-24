5 contentious cartoons about Donald Trump at Davos
Artists take on weaponized tariffs, a cheeky offering, and more
The Week
Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ comes into confounding focus
In the Spotlight What began as a plan to redevelop the Gaza Strip is quickly emerging as a new lever of global power for a president intent on upending the standing world order
‘It’s good for the animals, their humans — and the veterinarians themselves’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
The world is entering an era of ‘water bankruptcy’
The explainer Water might soon be more valuable than gold
Political cartoons for January 22
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include clickbait tragedy, Canada uncoupling, and the art of blackmail
Political cartoons for January 21
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a terrifying spectacle, an absent Congress, and worst case investments