5 contentious cartoons about Donald Trump at Davos

Artists take on weaponized tariffs, a cheeky offering, and more

Donald Trump is depicted as a shirtless, man-boobed caveman in this political cartoon. He wears an American flag around his waist and carries a club labeled &quot;TARIFFS&quot; as he walks to the podium at the World Economic Forum.

(Image credit: Christo Komarnitski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is on stage at Davos with in this cartoon. He has turned and mooned the crowd, all of whom look terrified.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Donald Trump is on stage speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He says &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m leading the hottest economy right now!&amp;rdquo; He holds a hose that is attached to a large tank labeled &amp;ldquo;Bluster With Hi-Octane lies&amp;rdquo; and is spraying water into a dumpster fire burning out of control in a dumpster colored with the stars and stripes of the United States. The crowd recoils from the fire.

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts 14 sad-looking world leaders seated in a circle of chairs at the World Economic Forum. They surround a giant, orange man&amp;rsquo;s butt sticking through a portal in the floor of the room.

(Image credit: Marian Kamensky / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon reimagines the World Economic Forum logo so it now reads &quot;World Economic Foe.&quot;

(Image credit: Emad Hajjaj / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

