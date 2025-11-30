5 treacherously funny cartoons about seditious behaviour
Artists take on branches of government, a CAPTCHA test, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Political cartoons for November 29
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Kash Patel's travel perks, believing in Congress, and more
-
Nigel Farage: was he a teenage racist?
Talking Point Farage’s denials have been ‘slippery’, but should claims from Reform leader’s schooldays be on the news agenda?
-
Pushing for peace: is Trump appeasing Moscow?
In Depth European leaders succeeded in bringing themselves in from the cold and softening Moscow’s terms, but Kyiv still faces an unenviable choice
-
Political cartoons for November 26
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a peace deal for Ukraine, constitutional oaths, and the I.R.S. explained
-
Political cartoons for November 25
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include the cost of housing, the DOJ's house of cards, and spotting seditious behavior
-
Political cartoons for November 24
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include vaccine falsehoods, agreement on Epstein, and comedy with James Comey
-
Political cartoons for November 23
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include a Thanksgiving horn of plenty, the naughty list, and more
-
5 red-carpet ready cartoons about Donald Trump's reception of Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Cartoon Artists take on the affordability crisis, 'things happen', and more
-
Political cartoons for November 22
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include Trump's autopen, war for oil rebranded, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 21
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Epstein Files review, oil rigs, Jamal Khashoggi's assassination, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 20
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include impending Epstein Files release, Marjorie Taylor Greene embraced by Dems, Saudi Arabia's human rights record, and more