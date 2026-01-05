Political cartoons for January 5

Monday’s political cartoons include drug lords, AI consuming the news, and more

By
published

Nicol&amp;aacute;s Maduro sits in jail cell. He looks warily at an attorney, who is dressed in a suit and holds a briefcase. The attorney says, &amp;ldquo;The bad news is you&amp;rsquo;ve been arrested for being a drug lord..The good news is that Trump loves to pardon drug lords.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man holds a print newspaper. The newspaper is becoming increasingly difficult to read because three robotic creatures that resemble caterpillars are eating the paper.

(Image credit: Hajo de Reijger)

Donald Trump walks down a street in Washington DC. He holds the Venezuela policy in his hand as he passes a building. The building has the words &amp;ldquo;Rule of Law&amp;rdquo; crossed out and replaced with &amp;ldquo;Might makes right.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Father Time and Baby New Year are in outer space. Planets orbit and the words &amp;ldquo;Free Market Capitalism&amp;rdquo; float by. Father Time has opened a door for Baby New Year and says, &amp;ldquo;Good luck!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sinks into a pile of quicksand that is up to his chest. A hungry-looking buzzard sits on a sign nearby that reads, &amp;ldquo;Venezuela quagmire.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t worry! There&amp;rsquo;s lots of oil in here.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon has a wildly comic caricature of Donald Trump in bed. He has a MyPillow and holds a teddy bear. Colin Powell, Dick Cheney, and George W. Bush stand next to the bed. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Why are the ghosts of Christmas past harassing me in January?&amp;rdquo; Powell says, &amp;ldquo;You broke it, you bought it.&amp;rdquo; Cheney says, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;ll be greeted as liberators..&amp;rdquo; Bush says, &amp;ldquo;Bring &amp;lsquo;em on.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Father Time, dressed in a robe, carries a scythe and an hourglass. He speaks to baby new year and says, &amp;ldquo;The planet is boiling, the president was besties with a pedophile and you&#039;re about to get measles. Happy new year.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled Crackdown in Iran. It depicts a side view of a fractured Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He&amp;rsquo;s been cracked by thousands of protestors who are formed into the shape of a hammer.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The 2025 Baby New Year is trapped under a garbage heap with the words &amp;ldquo;ICE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Health care premiums&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;tariffs&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;civility&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;pardons&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;inflation&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;science&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;DEI&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;East Wing&amp;rdquo; written on the side. He holds a champagne glass to toast the new year. Baby New Year 2026 is here with an adult man and woman. The man turns to the new baby and says, &amp;ldquo;He said &amp;lsquo;keep the diaper, kid. You&amp;rsquo;re going to need it.&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows a large sign next to the ocean and bombed-out buildings in Venezuela. The words &amp;ldquo;Nicolas Maduro&amp;rdquo; have been crossed out and the sign now reads &amp;ldquo;Presidente Donald Trump welcomes you to Venezuela.&amp;rdquo; A man on top of one of the buildings says, &amp;ldquo;More renaming.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸