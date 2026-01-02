Political cartoons for January 2

Friday's political cartoons include college football chaos, an AI baby new year, and Putin's 'peace' plan for Ukraine

A male college football fan and a college football coach stand in front of a drawing that looks like a complicated football play. The players are drawn as circles and Xs and each has a line showing the direction they are supposed to go. The fan asks the coach, &quot;Our new offensive scheme sir?&quot; The coach responds, &quot;No! That would be the transfer portal!&quot;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;quot;Played Like a Violin.&amp;quot; Vladimir Putin is dressed in a tuxedo and holds a violin bow. Instead of an instrument, he holds a small version of a smiling Donald Trump and draws his bow across Trump&#039;s chest.

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman are in two-person cart on a railroad track. The cart is labeled &amp;quot;2025&amp;quot;. The woman is in front and holds a glass of champagne. The man wears a pointed party hat and has a streamer in his mouth. He looks tired, like the party is over. Father New Year stands next to the track and sells, &amp;quot;Buckle up.&amp;quot; The track leads into a cave labeled &amp;quot;2026&amp;quot;. The entrance to the cave is ringed by sharp teeth and Donald Trump&#039;s face can be seen inside, his mouth open as if he is talking.

(Image credit: Patrick Corrigan / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Father New Year stands by an open door. He is dressed in his traditional robe, with a scythe, ribbon that reads &quot;2025&quot; and carries an hourglass. He says, &quot;Out with the old, in with the, uh oh.&quot; Instead of a human baby new year, in walks a smiling robot with the words &quot;AI: 2026&quot; in its chest.

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The cartoon features a wildly comic caricature of Donald Trump at his desk in the Oval Office. His tie stretches wildly and is many feet long. He says, &amp;quot;They&#039;re eating the cats...they&#039;re eating the dogs...they&#039;re eating the babies...&amp;quot; Two male aides peek around the corner and one says, &amp;quot;I told Trump about the alleged Somali day care fraud.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

A caricature of Vladimir Putin as a dark-eyed, small man sits on top of a headstone in a cemetery. The headstone reads, &quot;Ukraine Democracy, RIP&quot; and stands in front of a freshly-dug grate. Putin says, &quot;Russia only wants peace.&quot;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &quot;Trump Behind Bars.&quot; It depicts a piece of paper from the Epstein files. Every line has been covered by a dark-colored bar, rendering the document useless.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man with a large belly smiles and is in his underwear. He stands on a scale in a doctor&#039;s office. The doctor, a man, says to him: &amp;quot;It&#039;s amazing, Senator. Your waistline, the universe, and the U.S. budget deficit are expanding at the same rate.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Baby New Year is dressed in a top hat, diaper, and a 2026 sash. He looks annoyed as he stands before a stern-looking male immigration official. The official says, &amp;quot;Before letting you in, I&#039;m gonna need to see your social media history for the past five years.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A sick-looking and shirtless Uncle Sam sits in a doctor&#039;s office. He is covered in sores. The doctor knees down to examine the sores and says, &amp;quot;MAGA cancer!&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Marian Kamensky / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

