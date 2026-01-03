Political cartoons for January 3

Saturday's political cartoons include citizen journalists, self-reflective AI, and Donald Trump's transparency

By
published

Two men are in a bar watching television. The screen has a headline that reads, &amp;quot;Minnesota day care scandal.&amp;quot; One of the men wears a MAGA 47 hat ant says, &amp;quot;Nick Shirley is a real journalist.&amp;quot; The other man responds, &amp;quot;Shirley? You can&#039;t be serious.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This is a four-panel cartoon that is set in a male psychiatrist&#039;s office. In the first panel, the psychiatrist sits in a chair with a notepad and pen and listens to his patient. His patient on the couch is a robot named AI. The robot says, &amp;quot;Why does everyone hate me?&amp;quot; The psychiatrist responds, &amp;quot;Well, hate is a strong word.&amp;quot; The robot says &amp;quot;Wait, I can do this much quicker.&amp;quot; It stands up and moves the psychiatrist onto the couch before it sits down in the chair. The robot picks up up notepad and pen and says, &amp;quot;Now, where were we?&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A man and a woman speak to each other next to a grumpy-looking Donald Trump. Trump stands in front of transparent words that spell out &amp;quot;Epstein.&amp;quot; The man says, &amp;quot;Didn&#039;t he say he was the most transparent president ever?&amp;quot; The woman responds, &amp;quot;He is! You can see right through him!&amp;quot; Trump says, &amp;quot;It&#039;s all a hoax, folks.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸