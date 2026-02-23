Political cartoons for February 23

Monday’s political cartoons include tariff refunds, Epstein Island visits, and more

By
published

This cartoon puts the reader in Washington DC, where it&amp;rsquo;s nighttime and a man can be seen through a window with a cell phone to his ear. He holds a piece of paper that reads &amp;ldquo;Illegal Tariffs.&amp;rdquo; A voice on the phone says, &amp;ldquo;Thank you for calling about your Trump tariff refund. There are only 3,175,628,475 callers ahead of you. Please hold.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;What Were You Doing On Epstein Island?&amp;rdquo; and has two panels. The top panel depicts a stereotypical old-timey rich guy with top hat and tuxedo and a man in a suit. The rich guy says, &amp;ldquo;I was there for business,&amp;rdquo; said the one-percenter. But I&amp;rsquo;m so sorry for his victims.&amp;rdquo; The man in the suit says, &amp;ldquo;I was there to network,&amp;rdquo; said the politician. But I&amp;rsquo;m so sorry for his victims.&amp;rdquo; The bottom panel shows a man in boxer shorts, robe, and academic hat. He says, &amp;ldquo;I was blinded by his wealth,&amp;rdquo; said the academic. &amp;ldquo;But I&amp;rsquo;m so sorry for his victims.&amp;rdquo; The next image is an outline of a man. He says, &amp;ldquo;I was there to party but I&amp;rsquo;m so sorry I got caught,&amp;rdquo; admitted no one ever.

(Image credit: Ratt / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a hand labeled &amp;ldquo;parents&amp;rdquo; holding onto a cell phone which displays icons for social media, including X, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, etc. An arrow points to the parents hand and words next to it read, &amp;ldquo;The app needed to protect your children.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts an elephant at a desk with a MAGA hat and a piece of paper labeled &amp;ldquo;SAVE ACT.&amp;rdquo; The elephant uses his leg to hold a door shut where Epstein victims are trying to get in. He says, &amp;ldquo;That we&amp;rsquo;re afraid of women and trying to undermine their rights to silence them? Where do you get these ideas?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An unseen figure in a robe slams a board filled with tariffs over Dond Trump&amp;rsquo;s head in this cartoon. Trump looks furious and the title of the cartoon is &amp;ldquo;SCOTUS explains reciprocal tariffs to POTUS.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a glum-looking man in a Harvard sweater holding a ribbon that twists and turns for many feet on the ground. It ends at an academic cap that has three $100 bills attached to the ribbon.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Benjamin Netanyahu whispering into Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s ear. It&amp;rsquo;s titled &amp;ldquo;The Under Secretary of State advises his boss on Mideast policy&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump sitting in a chair with a crown on his head. He watches television and sees Prince Andew arrested. Trump thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;How come Prince Andew is busted?&amp;rdquo; On TV, Prince Andrew thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;How come Trump&amp;rsquo;s people are protected?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a giant foot labeled &amp;ldquo;Supreme Court&amp;rdquo; stepping on Donald Trump as Uncle Sam watches. Trump holds a piece of paper that reads &amp;ldquo;NEW 10% tariffs&amp;rdquo; and says &amp;ldquo;I can DESTROY the country!&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re doing a pretty good job of that so far&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump as a madman at the end of a twisted wire attached to a button called &amp;ldquo;The Button.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I stopped eight wars! Ukraine should cede! We&amp;rsquo;re out of the S.T.A.R.T talks!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

