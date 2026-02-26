Political cartoons for February 26

Thursday’s political cartoons include Trump up in flames, new credo, and more

Donald Trump is surrounded by flames as he delivers the State of the Union address. Walls have burned down and the building has crumbled and collapsed. He says, &amp;ldquo;We have the hottest country right now!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A professional-looking man and woman walk past a building in Washington DC. They look at the words on the side of the building, where &amp;ldquo;people&amp;rdquo; has been crossed out. Instead, they now read &quot;Government of the billionaires, by the billionaires, for the billionaires.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A mean, shady-eyed eagle is drawn to resemble Donald Trump and wears a hat that reads &amp;ldquo;Board of Peace.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled, &amp;ldquo;In the Very Near Future.&amp;rdquo; A dumb-looking young man and woman are outside staring into their phones. The young man says, &amp;ldquo;ChatGPT, how do I think for myself?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The State of the Union.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Donald Trump behind a podium that is precariously balanced atop a stack of wooden Jenga blocks, likely to collapse at any moment.

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A tourist-looking man in shorts and a woman in a reclining chair are on the beach in Mexico. The woman reads a newspaper article with a headline of &amp;ldquo;Crackdown on Cartels.&amp;rdquo; The man listens to a shell he&amp;rsquo;s picked up and it makes the sounds of, &amp;ldquo;POW! POW! POW! BANG! BANG! BANG!&amp;rdquo; instead of a sea breeze.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Donald Trump is pictured in the cab of a wrecking-ball construction vehicle. He&amp;rsquo;s outside the Supreme Court, where a voice from the court says, &amp;ldquo;Tariffs are illegal.&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;I have a backup plan.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump speaks at the state of the union while a sycophant-looking JD Vance and Mike Johnson are behind him applauding. Trump has a redacted bar across his eyes and says, &amp;ldquo;I alone am totally exonerated.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A modest yet nice-looking home has a cord running from its side to a massive data center building next door. The data center is pulling electricity from the home as a voice inside the home says, &amp;ldquo;Hey, did our lights just dim?!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is in a zoo named &amp;ldquo;White House Zoo&amp;rdquo; and is being watched by a family of mother, father, and small boy. Trump is drawn to resemble Punch the Monkey, except he looks dumb and not cute. Trump cradles a stuffed animal monkey that is labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; The mother of the family watching the scene says, &amp;ldquo;Looks like they&amp;rsquo;re attached for life.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

