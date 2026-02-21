5 thoroughly redacted cartoons about Pam Bondi protecting predators

Pam Bondi is pictured in an inset at the top left corner of this cartoon. She says, &amp;ldquo;I am a career prosecutor, and I have spent my entire career fighting for VICTIMS.&amp;rdquo; In the rest of the cartoon she is depicted as a small figure hugging Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s tie and says, &amp;ldquo;And I will continue to do so.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a three-panel cartoon. The left side shows a condom and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Sexual Protection for Men.&amp;rdquo; The middle column depicts a female condom and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Sexual Protection for Women.&amp;rdquo; The right column depicts Pam Bondi with her arms crossed sitting on top of the Epstein files, which are locked by a chain and padlock. She is labeled &amp;ldquo;Sexual protection for wealthy powerful pedophiles.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This six-panel cartoon depicts an angry Pam Bondi in each frame. She says, &amp;ldquo;The Epstein Files are on my desk! There are no Epstein files! The Epstein files are a Democrat hoax! Only Democrats are in the Epstein files! Move on from the Epstein files!&amp;rdquo; In the final frame she says, &amp;ldquo;Talk to the hand!&amp;rdquo; and holds up her hand to reveal the words &amp;ldquo;Epstein was here.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Pam Bondi is depicted behind a podium with a head that looks like a streetlight. Her podium reads, &amp;ldquo;Bondi, AG* *(Amoral Gaslighter)&amp;rdquo; She yells, &amp;ldquo;Apologize to Epstein&amp;rsquo;s victims?! WHY?!! The DOW is at 50,000, you failed politicians!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man carries the Epstein files in a briefcase and stops at the information desk at the Department of Justice. He asks, &amp;ldquo;Excuse me, can you tell me where to find..&amp;rdquo; Pam Bondi is at the information desk and screams, &amp;ldquo;THE DOW IS OVER 50,000!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

