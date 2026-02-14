Political cartoons for February 14

Saturday's political cartoons include a Valentine's grift, Hillary on the hook, and more

An elephant and a donkey hold a box of chocolates and speak to a perturbed-looking woman with her hands on her hips. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Sorry, we ate your chocolates.&amp;rdquo; The donkey says, &amp;ldquo;Will you be our sucker, uh, our voter, I mean our valentine?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

At left, an elephant in a suit holds a redacted version of the Epstein files. He hands a legal document to Hillary Clinton. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Trump was best friends with Epstein, he partied with him, flew on his plan and is mentioned in the files more than a million times, therefore&amp;hellip; We&amp;rsquo;ve subpoenaed Hillary Clinton.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Everyday Redaction&amp;rdquo; and depicts four different professional-looking women speaking to each other at work. They each have laptops and look angry. Their conversation is partially redacted and reads: &amp;ldquo;Crazy! Why is nobody ever charged?&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;You really expect the rich and powerful to be held to account?&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;The Epstein victims are a thousand times braver than the G.O.P congress!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;And Pam Bondi!! What a..&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

