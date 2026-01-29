Political cartoons for January 29

Thursday's political cartoons include 2nd amendment dibs, disturbing news, and AI-inflated bills

An elephant in a suit speaks directly to the reader and says, &amp;ldquo;Liberals shouldn&amp;rsquo;t be allowed to carry guns. We called dibs on the 2nd Amendment.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An older man and woman sit on their couch watching television. They look exasperated and the man says, &amp;ldquo;Just once I&amp;rsquo;d like to see a newscast where they didn&amp;rsquo;t warn that viewers might find the following video disturbing!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a six-panel political cartoon with a man and woman looking at their phones. The man says, &amp;quot;Oh No!&amp;quot; and forwards something from social media in the first panel. The woman responds, &amp;quot;It&#039;s fake.&amp;quot; &amp;ldquo;Wow!&amp;quot; the woman, still looking at her own device, repeats, &amp;quot;Fake.&amp;quot; The man exclaims, &amp;quot;Holy #$@%!!&amp;quot; while spilling his coffee in shock. The woman says, &amp;quot;Wholly fake.&amp;quot; The man yells, &amp;quot;Unbelievable! Incredible!&amp;quot; The woman responds with a deadpan, &amp;quot;Literally.&amp;quot; Both characters put their phones down and look at each other in silence. In the final panel, the people have left and the phones lie on the table. The man&amp;rsquo;s phone screams &amp;quot;Liar!&amp;quot; while the woman&amp;rsquo;s retorts, &amp;quot;I know you are but what am I??&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Still Digging Out.&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam is shoveling snow labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Chaos&amp;rdquo; that has covered most of his body and is up to his neck.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is drawn so the reader&amp;rsquo;s perspective is looking over the shoulder of a masked and armed ICE agent who holds a smoking gun. The gun has been used to kill an elephant labeled &amp;ldquo;Midterms&amp;rdquo; that lies dead in the street.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is a combination of an illustration and a real photo. The real photo is the famous one of Donald Trump with his fist raised and surrounded by Secret Service agents after surviving an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. There is a flag in the background and Trump has two lines of blood on his face. The speech bubble next to Trump reads, &amp;ldquo;I think Ilhan Omar is a fraud&amp;hellip;She probably had herself sprayed.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

A man stands in his home holding a power bill and looks concerned. He speaks to a robot in a robe with the words &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; who wears headphones, and carries a bag of &amp;ldquo;micro chips.&amp;rdquo; The robot looks like it lives in the home. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Since you moved in my utilities have skyrocketed!&amp;rdquo; The room in the background shows a computer with multiple monitors that display AI applications and a chatbot.

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Three masked ICE agents have handcuffed a man and are leading him away. One of the agents says, &amp;ldquo;For not complying, take him to the &amp;lsquo;Melania&amp;rsquo; movie!&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;NOOOOOOO!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;A Very Good Call&amp;rdquo; Tim Walz is on the left speaking on the phone with Donald Trump. Walz says, &amp;ldquo;The protests got welfare fraud off the front page!&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Got Greenland off the front page too.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled, &amp;ldquo;The &amp;lsquo;Hey, Wait a Second&amp;rsquo; Amendment.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump stands in a giant pile of guns. A man in a MAGA hat stands nearby and looks confused. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;You shouldn&amp;rsquo;t bring guns&amp;hellip;I meant only the government can have guns.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

