Political cartoons for January 29
Thursday's political cartoons include 2nd amendment dibs, disturbing news, and AI-inflated bills
The Week
The Flower Bearers: ‘a visceral depiction of violence, loss and emotional destruction’
The Week Recommends Rachel Eliza Griffiths’ ‘open wound of a memoir’ is also a powerful ‘love story’ and a ‘portrait of sisterhood’
Steal: ‘glossy’ Amazon Prime thriller starring Sophie Turner
The Week Recommends The Game of Thrones alumna dazzles as a ‘disillusioned twentysomething’ whose life takes a dramatic turn during a financial heist
Anna Ancher: Painting Light – a ‘moving’ and attention-grabbing exhibition
The Week Recommends Dulwich Picture Gallery show celebrates the Danish artist’s ‘virtuosic handling of the shifting Nordic light’
Political cartoons for January 28
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include slipping in the polls, Kristi Noem in trouble, and ICE in the classroom
Political cartoons for January 27
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include booting out Bovino, a Rittenhouse reminder, and needling with Newsom
Political cartoons for January 26
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include an ICE storm, the TikTok takeover, and Iranian-style reform
Political cartoons for January 25
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include a hot economy, A.I. wisdom, and more
5 chilling cartoons about increasing ICE aggression
Cartoons Artists take on respect for the law, the Fourth Amendment, and more
Political cartoons for January 24
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include 3D chess, political distractions, and more
Political cartoons for January 23
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include the new Board of Peace, a market rebound, and Melania at the movies
Political cartoons for January 22
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include clickbait tragedy, Canada uncoupling, and the art of blackmail