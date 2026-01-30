Political cartoons for January 30

This cartoon depicts a pair of hands holding a piece of paper titled &amp;ldquo;State of Minnesota.&amp;rdquo; All of the lines on the paper have been redacted by dark-colored lines so nothing is visible. A voice says, &amp;ldquo;Here are the state voter rolls you demanded. Have a nice day, Ms. Bondi.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon is set in a snowy graveyard next to Walter Cronkite&amp;rsquo;s headstone. The words &amp;ldquo;Spin! Spin! Spin!&amp;rdquo; are next to the grave. Two men walk away after visiting the grave and one says, &amp;ldquo;Sounds like Uncle Walter heard what&amp;rsquo;s happening to CBS News!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Kristi Noem swaps her cowboy hat for a new one.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Noem with a fascist-style hat that has a silver eagle on the top and a T in the middle. It covers her eyes and only her big, oversize lips are visible. She says, &amp;ldquo;I was only following orders.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a wordless cartoon set on the beach near Gaza. Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are in the background playing with a beachball in the ocean. In the foreground, a skeleton lounges on a broken chair next to an umbrella riddled with bullet holes. There is a body bag in a chair next to it. The city in the background is built from broken pieces of things including a missile.

(Image credit: Emad Hajjaj / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A glum-looking Greg Bovino sits in a chair inside what looks like an airplane used by the Trump administration to deport people. A man next to him in a NY Mets cap asks, &amp;ldquo;What were you deported?&amp;rdquo; Bovino answers, &amp;ldquo;I tried to deport the first and second amendments.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a four-panel cartoon with an elephant standing next to a window in each frame. The elephant says &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t blame the guns&amp;rdquo; in the first three frames as the scenes out the windows are Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, and Uvalde. In the final frame a photo of Alex Pretti is next to the words &amp;ldquo;Protestor killed in Minneapolis&amp;rdquo; and the elephant yells, &amp;ldquo;It was the gun&amp;rsquo;s fault!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a letter sent from Pam Bondi to Minnesota. The letter is a copy of the Constitution that has been modified to look like a ransom note. There are letters cut out from some place that spell out &amp;ldquo;Obey Trump if you ever want to see your democracy again!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Melania Trump in a wide, flat-billed hat that has an Amazon logo on the top. A price tag hangs from the hat that reads &amp;ldquo;$75 million Melania movie budget.&amp;rdquo; Melania says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s a lovely gift from Jeff Bezos&amp;hellip;But I think it&amp;rsquo;s meant for my husband.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A masked, armed ICE agent is slowly sinking in water from a patch that has broken in an icy lake in this cartoon.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man and woman look at an older man in a chair yelling at the television in Spanish. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Hey, dad downloaded a language app! He must want to understand Bad Bunny during the halftime show.&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;Actually, he just wants to yell at him in Spanish.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

