Political cartoons for January 22
Thursday's political cartoons include clickbait tragedy, Canada uncoupling, and the art of blackmail
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Six ways to boost your finances in 2026
It’s not too late to make a new year’s resolution to finally get organised money-wise
-
Migrant death in ICE custody ruled homicide
Speed Read Geraldo Lunas Campos, 55, died of asphyxia, the coroner said
-
Magazine printables - January 23, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - January 23, 2026
-
Political cartoons for January 21
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a terrifying spectacle, an absent Congress, and worst case investments
-
Political cartoons for January 20
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include authoritarian cosplay, puffins on parade, and melting public support for ICE
-
Political cartoons for January 19
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Greenland tariffs, fighting the Fed, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 18
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include cost of living, endless supply of greed, and more
-
5 critical cartoons about the deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran
Cartoons Artists take on twinning, booed off stage, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 17
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include hard hats, compliance, and more
-
5 hilariously chilling cartoons about Trump’s plan to invade Greenland
Cartoons Artists take on misdirection, the need for Greenland, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 16
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include the Nobel Peace prize, the wrong island, and more