Political cartoons for January 22

Thursday's political cartoons include clickbait tragedy, Canada uncoupling, and the art of blackmail

By
published

This cartoon is set in the clouds, where God sits in a chair and winged angels fly nearby. Earth can be seen in the distance. God is shown from the back so you do not see what he or she or it looks like. An angel says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s all gone tragically wrong, but you&amp;rsquo;re getting tons of clicks!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a four-panel cartoon. Donald Trump points at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the first two panels and yells, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re gonna tariff you to economic oblivion! We&amp;rsquo;re gonna make you our 51st state! We&amp;rsquo;re gonna rip up our free trade agreement! We don&amp;rsquo;t need anything from Canada!&amp;rdquo; In the third panel, Carney is joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping and points to Xi and says, &amp;ldquo;OKAY. I guess we&amp;rsquo;ll have to find other trading partners.&amp;rdquo; In the final panel, Trump is left by himself and shouts, &amp;ldquo;HOW COULD YOU?!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man pushes a grocery cart filled with groceries next to his wife, who carries two bags. They are shopping at the &amp;ldquo;Stop &amp;amp; Save Market.&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s sad we can&amp;rsquo;t afford groceries, but we can afford to buy Greenland!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A fat, menacing snake is labeled &amp;ldquo;Executive Branch&amp;rdquo; and looks stuffed from recent feedings . It is curled around a tree branch. A scared-looking bird is in a nest labeled &amp;ldquo;The Fed.&amp;rdquo; The snake says with a forked tongue, &amp;ldquo;Nexxxt.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man and a woman are in a home near their thermostat. Their dog watches them, too. The man looks surprised as he pushes a button on the thermostat and it says with a smiling face: &amp;ldquo;Instead of turning up the temperature, try putting on a sweater first!&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;I had one of those &amp;lsquo;smart thermostats&amp;rsquo; installed.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s hand is putting together a ransom note in this cartoon. The note is made up of letters cut out from other places, like a ransom note in a movie. It reads, &amp;ldquo;Give me Greenland or else! And no cops&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A large construction crane lifts a heavy shipping container with the words &quot;Uncertainty &amp;amp; Unreliability&amp;rdquo; on the side. A person in a booth on top of the crane says, &amp;ldquo;This U.S. export is Up&amp;hellip;.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A menacing, masked ICE agent with angry eyes fills almost the entire frame of this cartoon. He yells, &amp;ldquo;You gotta respect this!&amp;rdquo; and tears in a half a piece of paper that reads &amp;ldquo;The Law.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man and woman are in a travel agent&amp;rsquo;s office speaking to a female agent behind a desk. The man and woman hold suitcases. The woman behind the desk says, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s asking a lot. Someplace not having a war, a revolution, or a financial meltdown.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Land Grab.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump wraps his arms around a globe that has a frightened-looking female face on its side. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;When you&amp;rsquo;re a star they let you do it.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

