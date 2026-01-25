Political cartoons for January 25
Sunday's political cartoons include a hot economy, A.I. wisdom, and more
The Week
Le Pen back in the dock: the trial that’s shaking France
In the Spotlight Appealing her four-year conviction for embezzlement, the Rassemblement National leader faces an uncertain political future, whatever the result
The doctors’ strikes
The Explainer Resident doctors working for NHS England are currently voting on whether to go out on strike again this year
5 chilling cartoons about increasing ICE aggression
Cartoons Artists take on respect for the law, the Fourth Amendment, and more
Political cartoons for January 24
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include 3D chess, political distractions, and more
Political cartoons for January 23
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include the new Board of Peace, a market rebound, and Melania at the movies
Political cartoons for January 22
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include clickbait tragedy, Canada uncoupling, and the art of blackmail
Political cartoons for January 21
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a terrifying spectacle, an absent Congress, and worst case investments
Political cartoons for January 20
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include authoritarian cosplay, puffins on parade, and melting public support for ICE
Political cartoons for January 18
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include cost of living, endless supply of greed, and more
5 critical cartoons about the deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran
Cartoons Artists take on twinning, booed off stage, and more
Political cartoons for January 17
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include hard hats, compliance, and more