Political cartoons for January 25

Sunday's political cartoons include a hot economy, A.I. wisdom, and more

Donald Trump is on stage speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He says &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m leading the hottest economy right now!&amp;rdquo; He holds a hose that is attached to a large tank labeled &amp;ldquo;Bluster With Hi-Octane lies&amp;rdquo; and is spraying water into a dumpster fire burning out of control in a dumpster colored with the stars and stripes of the United States. The crowd recoils from the fire.

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man has hiked into the mountains and stands before a wise-looking man seated on a pedestal. The wise man is bearded, wears a robe, and has a laptop computer. He says, &amp;ldquo;The meaning of life? I&amp;rsquo;ll ask AI.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is at his desk in the oval office. One side of the desk has an in-box that is filled with a giant bag of money. The other side is an out-box that is filled with papers labeled &amp;ldquo;Favors.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ve mastered the ins and outs of the office in my second term.

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

