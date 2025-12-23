Political cartoons for December 23
Tuesday's political cartoons include an eye on CBS, cracking the middle class, and Donald Trump's name on everything
The Week
Women carrying Christmas
Talking Point As the Christmas frenzy ramps up, many mums feel the pressure of ‘keeping the whole sleigh on the road’
Is Keir Starmer being hoodwinked by China?
Today's Big Question PM’s attempt to separate politics and security from trade and business is ‘naïve’
A peek inside Europe’s luxury new sleeper bus
The Week Recommends Overnight service with stops across Switzerland and the Netherlands promises a comfortable no-fly adventure
Political cartoons for December 22
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include energy bills, redacted files, and renaming the Washington monument
Political cartoons for December 21
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include Christmas movies, AI sermons, and more
Political cartoons for December 20
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include drowning rats, the ACA, and more
5 fairly vain cartoons about Vanity Fair’s interviews with Susie Wiles
Cartoon Artists take on demolition derby, alcoholic personality, and more
Political cartoons for December 19
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include unemployment rates, taunts and prayers, and more
Political cartoons for December 18
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include Susie Wiles under scrutiny, Venezuela's oil, and more
Political cartoons for December 17
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include healthcare costs, the affordability hoax, giving up pencils, and more
Political cartoons for December 16
Cartoons Tuesday’s editorial cartoons include calibrating fonts, Christmas classics, and more