Political cartoons for December 23

Tuesday's political cartoons include an eye on CBS, cracking the middle class, and Donald Trump's name on everything

By
published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Big Brother is Watching CBS.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a smirking caricature of Donald Trump. His right eye has been replaced with the CBS Logo that looks like an eye.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a Nutcracker wooden doll. Its crown reads &amp;ldquo;Health Insurance Premiums.&amp;rdquo; The nut about to be cracked in its mouth is a walnut with the words &amp;ldquo;Middle Class.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Boxes marked &amp;ldquo;Classified&amp;rdquo; are stacked in this cartoon. The top boxes are labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files&amp;rdquo; and have a large &amp;ldquo;TRUMP&amp;rdquo; stamp on them. The words next to the boxes read, &amp;ldquo;Since he wants to slap his name on everything.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two men in hazmat suits like those worn to handle nuclear waste. They are in a male Gen-Z teenager&amp;rsquo;s bedroom removing a monitor that reads &amp;ldquo;social media.&amp;rdquo; One of the men says to the teenager, &amp;ldquo;We are removing this for your own protection.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon has two panels. The left panel is titled &amp;ldquo;Peace on Earth&amp;rdquo; and depicts Earth as a globe with a peace sign precariously balanced on top, tipping over. The right panel shows what Earth is balanced on: a small ecology symbol, a larger bomb named &amp;ldquo;war machine,&amp;rdquo; an AI creature that looks like a virus and a bag of money labeled &amp;ldquo;$ Wealth Gap.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a wildly drawn comic set in the Oval Office. Caricatures of Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell sit in a hot tub. Clinton smokes a cigar and drinks champagne. Donald Trump sits at his desk with a bucket of fried chicken, McDonald&amp;rsquo;s french fries, and a folder labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; Ghislaine Maxwell yells, &amp;ldquo;Oh no, Bill Clinton! The hot tub time machine took us to 2025 where Jeffrey is dead, I&amp;rsquo;m in prison, Trump is president, and you&amp;rsquo;re still married to Hillary!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This is a six panel cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;You Know There&amp;rsquo;s an Affordability Crisis When.&amp;rdquo; Each panel has words and then an image below. They are: &amp;ldquo;This is You Tree&amp;rdquo; and the tree is a coach hanging on a coat rack with two ornaments also hanging. &amp;ldquo;Your Wreath&amp;rdquo; is a bicycle tire with a bow attached. &amp;ldquo;Stockings Hung&amp;rdquo; are socks hung on a clothesline over a radiator. &amp;ldquo;Fun Ugly Sweater&amp;rdquo; shows a woman with a caricature of Donald Trump taped to a sweatshirt. &amp;ldquo;Season&amp;rsquo;s Eatings&amp;rdquo; shows a family going to the food bank. The final panel is &amp;ldquo;Charitable Giving&amp;rdquo; shows a person about to mail in their utility bill.

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An elephant in a MAGA hat runs as he pushes a wheelchair holding a terrified-looking Uncle Sam. The wheelchair is labeled &amp;ldquo;US Healthcare&amp;rdquo; and is about to crash into a tree named &amp;ldquo;Rate Increase.&amp;rdquo; The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;You can thank me later&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is six panels. The first five show Donald Trump celebrating places his name appears, including the Trump Kennedy Center, the Trump Institute of Peace, the future site of the Trump Ballroom, Trump RX, Trump Investment Accounts, and Trump Immigration Gold card. He says, &amp;ldquo;My name is here! And here! And also, here. Here.. and here too!.&amp;rdquo; The final panel shows a collection of Epstein files that are all blacked out. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;But, my name is not here!&amp;rdquo; Pam Bondi responds, &amp;ldquo;Anymore.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon shows Spongebob Squarepants being held up by a hook in one of his belt looks as he&amp;rsquo;s just been pulled out of the ocean. Two sailors listen to a high-ranking military man, who speaks into a phone. The man says, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s right, we have reason to believe it&amp;rsquo;s not a Venezuelan underwater drone invading U.S. waters.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joey Weatherford / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸