The week’s best photos

An explosive meal, a carnival of joy, and more

A broker in costume works on the trading floor at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the carnival in Frankfurt, Germany

(Image credit: Matias Basualdo / EPA / Shutterstock)

Guests react to firecrackers outside of a restaurant during Lunar New Year celebrations in Panama City, Panama

(Image credit: Martin Bernetti / AFP / Getty Images)

Costumed revelers dance around a bonfire during the festival which marks the end of winter in Mohacs, Hungary

(Image credit: Tamas Kacsur / EPA / Shutterstock)

People spend the afternoon on the waterfront at sunset, in Havana, Cuba

(Image credit: Ramon Espinosa / AP Photo)

Palestinians sell bread on a street beneath a destroyed building in Zawiya market, Gaza City, Palestine

(Image credit: Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP / Getty Images)

A grey heron wades in a field flooded by the Garonne river near La Reole, France

(Image credit: Gaizka IROZ / AFP / Getty Images)

Revellers perform during the opening night of the Rio Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

(Image credit: Pablo Porciuncula / AFP / Getty Images)

Smoke and lava erupts and flows from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano, La Reunion, French overseas territory

(Image credit: Richard Bouhet / AFP / Getty Images)

Carnival goers wear traditional wax masks and carry bundles of twigs on Shrove Tuesday parade in Binche, Belgium

(Image credit: John Thys / AFP / Getty Images)

People walk on a boulevard during heavy snowfall in Bucharest, Romania

(Image credit: Daniel Mihailescu / AFP / Getty Images)

A performer breathes fire during the carnival parade in Barranquilla, Colombia

(Image credit: Vanessa Romero/ AFP / Getty Images)

A racoon waits for food at the coast in Panama City, Panama

(Image credit: Martin Bernetti / AFP / Getty Images)

