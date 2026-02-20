The week’s best photos
An explosive meal, a carnival of joy, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
The ‘ravenous’ demand for Cornish minerals
Under the Radar Growing need for critical minerals to power tech has intensified ‘appetite’ for lithium, which could be a ‘huge boon’ for local economy
-
Why are election experts taking Trump’s midterm threats seriously?
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As the president muses about polling place deployments and a centralized electoral system aimed at one-party control, lawmakers are taking this administration at its word
-
‘Restaurateurs have become millionaires’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures An Andean god, a rogue squirrel, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A daring dog, a playful puppet, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A Viking festival, an inky fingerprint, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A bucking bull, a graveyard carnival, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A smoke-filled protest, a tearful embrace, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A fireman's ladder, a race through the desert, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A new year dawns, a volcano yawns, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A dervish dance off, a frosty forest, and more