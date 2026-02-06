The week’s best photos

A daring dog, a playful puppet, and more

Two nuns examine the floodwaters left behind by Storm Leonardo in Alcácer do Sal, Portugal

(Image credit: Patricia de Melo Moreira / AFP / Getty Images)

Christian Stoinev and his chihuahua, Scooby, perform during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City

(Image credit: Roy Rochlin / Westminster Kennel Club / Getty Images)

People walk across "pancake ice" formations in the Baltic Sea near Mikoszewo, Poland

(Image credit: Sergei Gapon / AFP / Getty Images)

Police attempt to arrest a pro-opposition activist demonstrating against alleged election fraud in Kampala, Uganda

(Image credit: Badru Katumba / AFP / Getty Images)

Molten slag flows from a container truck at a nickel processing site in Sorowako, South Sulawesi, Indonesia

(Image credit: Mast Irham / EPA / Shutterstock)

People celebrate as government security forces enter the city of Qamishli in Syria, following an agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces

(Image credit: Khalil Ashawi / Reuters)

French artist Élise Vigneron performs in the Theatre de l'Entrouvert show 'Anywhere' during the Carthage International Puppet Arts Festival in Tunis, Tunisia

(Image credit: Mohamed Messara / EPA / Shutterstock)

An aerial view shows thousands of toppled pine trees in Leiria National Forest in the wake of Storm Kristin, in Marinha Grande, Portugal

(Image credit: Pedro Castanheira E Cunha / EPA / Shutterstock)

Rowers participate in a Māori waka ceremony as part of Waitangi Day celebrations, in Waitangi, New Zealand

(Image credit: Ben Strang / AFP / Getty Images)

Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Seattle

(Image credit: Maddy Grassy / AP Photo)

Smoke rises from the chimney of the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power station during a flurry of power outages in Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba

(Image credit: Ramon Espinosa / AP Photo)

China's Eileen Gu practices during a freestyle skiing slopestyle training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy

(Image credit: Lindsey Wasson / AP Photo)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

