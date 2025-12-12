The week’s best photos
A man's best friend, the elephants in the room, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
A TikTok trend has Gen Z men leaving streetwear behind for more preppy attire
The Explainer More than a zipper: Young Black men embrace the ‘quarter-zip movement‘
-
Sudoku hard: December 12, 2025
The daily hard sudoku puzzle from The Week
-
Codeword: December 12, 2025
The daily codeword puzzle from The Week
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A drive in the desert, prayers with pigeons, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures Ready for lift-off, the odd one out, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A blindfolded giraffe, an icy unicorn, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A greedy gull, the fall of AI, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A leap through the leaves, a typhoon's aftermath, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A monstrous parade, a hungry tortoise, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A fluffy hug, a toppled tower, and more
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A monstrous pumpkin, a sumo showdown, and more