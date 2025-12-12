The week’s best photos

A man's best friend, the elephants in the room, and more

Eerie robot dogs with wax heads of tech giants excrete NFTs as a part of an art installation by artist Mike Winkelmann in Miami Beach, USA

(Image credit: Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images)

A giant figure of the devil burns during the Feast of the Immaculate Conception festival in Guatemala City, Guatemala

(Image credit: Cristina Chiquin / Reuters)

A flyboard performer flies over the stage during the Southeast Asian Games opening ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand

(Image credit: Patipat Janthong / Reuters)

PETA supporters dressed as chained elephants stage a protest against elephant rides and abuse of animals in New Delhi, India

(Image credit: Run Sankar / AFP / Getty Images)

A great egret rides on the back of an alligator in Orlando, USA

(Image credit: Ronen Tivony / NurPhoto / Shutterstock)

A worker makes red paper lanterns at a lantern factory in Tuntou Villiage, China

(Image credit: Xinhua / Shutterstock)

A man loads a horse cart with sand as a rainbow emerges over Deir al-Balah, in Gaza, Palestine

(Image credit: Bashar Taleb / AFP / Getty Images)

Birds fly next to burning weeds as a field is cleared for cultivation in Lucknow, India

(Image credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh / AP Photo)

A person walks along an unlit street during a blackout following fuel shortages in Havana, Cuba

(Image credit: Ernesto Mastrascusa / EPA / Shutterstock)

A sign reading &quot;ICE Was Here&quot; stands in a Nativity Scene, with the figures of the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph missing, in Dedham, USA

(Image credit: Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Lightning strikes light up the sky during a thunderstorm in Kuwait City, Kuwait

(Image credit:  Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP / Getty Images)

Two players reach out for a basketball during a NCAA college game in East Lansing, USA

(Image credit: Al Goldis / AP Photo)

