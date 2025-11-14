The week’s best photos

A greedy gull, the fall of AI, and more

A young man in sunglasses feeds a black-headed seagull mid-flight

Tourists feed black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, China

(Image credit: Xinhua / Shutterstock)

Stargazers gather to watch the Southern Lights in Australia

Stargazers gather to watch the Southern Lights illuminating the night sky at Gerroa Headland in Kiama, Australia

(Image credit: Saeed Khan / AFP / Getty Images)

Protesters try to storm UN Climate Change Conference (Cop30) headquarters in Brazil, Belem

Protesters clash with security forces in an attempt to storm the COP30 headquarters in Belem, Brazil

(Image credit: Andre Coelho / EPA / Shutterstock)

A South Korean Buddhist prays at the Bongeunsa Temple

A Buddhist prays at the Bongeunsa Temple as students sit for the annual college entrance exam in Seoul, South Korea

(Image credit: Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images)

A bird stands next to the Formula One track as a blurry car whizzes past behind it

A southern lapwing stands next to the race track during the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix in São Paulo, Brazil

(Image credit: Miguel Schincariol / AFP / Getty Images)

The first Russian anthropomorphic robot &#039;AIDOL&#039; falls on stage during the presentation. A man pulls a black sheet over the fallen robot.

The first Russian anthropomorphic robot 'AIDOL' falls on stage during the presentation in Moscow, Russia

(Image credit: Maxim Shipenkov / EPA / Shutterstock)

A boy inspects burnt copies of the Quran inside a mosque that was torched and defaced by Israeli settlers in the West Bank

A boy inspects burnt copies of the Quran inside a mosque that was torched and defaced by Israeli settlers in the West Bank

(Image credit: Nasser Nasser / AP Photo)

An aerial view of street graffiti against the referendum proposed by Ecuador&#039;s President

An aerial view of graffiti protesting the upcoming referendum on foreign military bases, in Quito, Ecuador

(Image credit: Rodrigo Buendia / AFP / Getty Images)

A heron silhouetted against the setting sun

A heron is silhouetted against the setting sun over the banks of the Guama River in Belem, Brazil

(Image credit: Antonio Lacerda / EPA / Shutterstock)

Staffers from the fitness-themed Muscle Girls bar pose for a group selfie in Tokyo, Japan

Staffers from the fitness-themed Muscle Girls bar pose for a group selfie in Tokyo, Japan

(Image credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters)

Protesters stand around a fire during a farmers demonstration in France

Protesters stoke a fire during a farmers demonstration against the Mercosur trade agreement in Rouen, France

(Image credit: Lou Benoist / AFP / Getty Images)

A family silhouetted on a dark street

A family walks in a dark street in Araure, Venezuela after making their way back home from the US border, following its closure to asylum seekers

(Image credit: Matias Delacroix / AP Photo)

