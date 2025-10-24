The week’s best photos

A Hindu devotee holds a diya

A Hindu devotee holds a diya during Diwali festivities at a temple in Toronto, Canada

(Image credit: Creative Touch Imaging Ltd. / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

Kenya Police officers control the crowd as supporters and mourners jostle for space during a stampede at an entrance to Nyayo Stadium

Police struggle to control a crowd at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya

(Image credit: Luis Tato / AFP / Getty Images)

Israelis practice kitesurfing during sunset off the coast of Tel Aviv

Kitesurfers take to the air at sunset on a beach near Tel Aviv, Israel

(Image credit: Jack Guez / Getty Images)

A person dressed as the Statue of Liberty

A woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty enters the subway station after a No Kings protest in New York City

(Image credit: Olga Fedorova / AP)

A boat made out of a pumpkin

Gary Kristensen celebrates after winning the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta in Tualatin, Oregon

(Image credit: Jenny Kane / AP)

A sloth

An orphaned two-toed sloth clings to a plush toy in Panama City

(Image credit: Enea Lebrun / Reuters)

Fireworks

Fireworks designed by artist Cai Guo-Qiang explode around the Centre Pompidou in Paris, France

(Image credit: Thibaud Moritz / Getty Images)

A transmission tower falls near Biere, Switzerland

An electricity pylon is toppled over by strong winds in Biere, Switzerland

(Image credit: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images)

A flock of sheep

A flock of sheep is guided through the streets during the Transhumance Festival in Madrid, Spain

(Image credit: Oscar Del Pozo / Getty Images)

A wrestling match

Men compete in a Sindhi Malakhra wrestling match in Karachi, Pakistan

(Image credit: Asif Hassan / Getty Images)

U.S. Marines

U.S. Marines arrive for training exercises in Arroyo, Puerto Rico

(Image credit: Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters)

A farmer

A farmer works in a sunflower field in Kandahar, Afghanistan

(Image credit: Sanaullah Seiam / Getty Images)

