Political cartoons for December 21

Sunday’s political cartoons include Christmas movies, AI sermons, and more

By
published

A man sits in an easy chair watching television. A woman stands behind him. The sounds coming from the television are loud and include &amp;ldquo;BANG BANG BANG!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;POW POW!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;KABOOM!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;BAM BAM BAM.&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;I told you &amp;lsquo;Die Hard&amp;rsquo; is NOT a Christmas movie!&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s the news.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A woman and a child walk into a church on a sunny day. The sign out front reads, &amp;ldquo;Today&amp;rsquo;s sermon: &amp;lsquo;No, God is not AI.&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is an homage to the Simpsons. It depicts a newspaper with the headline &amp;ldquo;OLD MAN YELLS AT CLOUD.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Donald Trump yelling a cloud named &amp;ldquo;Biden&amp;rdquo; as he shouts, &amp;ldquo;This economy is all Biden&amp;rsquo;s fault! Also, we have the best economy ever!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸