Political cartoons for December 16

Tuesday’s editorial cartoons include calibrating fonts, Christmas classics, and more

By
published

This cartoon is titled &quot;The administration updates their typeface. It depicts a man reading a German-language newspaper from the 1940s. The man is mostly unseen, except for hair that resembles Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s poking up from behind a fold of the newspaper. The main headline on the front page is about &amp;ldquo;Der Fuhrer.&amp;rdquo; and the back of the paper is filled with upper and lower-case letters that resemble a gothic, Nazi-esque font.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman are in a small car, surrounded on all sides by delivery trucks from UPS, FedEX, the U.S. Mail, and Amazon. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump has emerged from a light-filled area and is tying his tie. He speaks to two men and a woman, and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll bet none of you have ever seen such perfect results from an MRI.&amp;rdquo; One of the men responds, &amp;ldquo;Sir, that was a tanning bed.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A gravely wounded man stumbles into an emergency room. His wound is bloody and he has been impaled by an arrow pointed straight up that is labeled &amp;ldquo;Health Insurance Premium.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Rob Reiner has arrived in heaven and stands before an angel. God&amp;rsquo;s voice booms out and says, &amp;ldquo;What a MEATHEAD!&amp;rdquo; The angel says to Rob Reiner, &amp;ldquo;Ignore that &amp;mdash; he just read Trump&amp;rsquo;s post.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Two stockings hang from a fireplace labeled United States Congress. The stocking on the left looks new and is filled with cash and is labeled Tax Cuts. The stocking on the right is old and worn and is named Health Insurance Premium Subsidies. It&amp;rsquo;s filled with coal.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled Which Font is Woke. Marco Rubio is in the middle between two fonts. Calibri is on the left and written there is &amp;ldquo;This is all a distraction from the Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; The right font is Times New Roman and written there is, &amp;ldquo;This is all a distraction from the Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A large elephant in a GOP suit speaks to an adult woman and man and a young girl. The elephant hands them a piece of paper that reads, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t get sick!&amp;rdquo; and says to the people &amp;ldquo;There! Here&amp;rsquo;s our health care plan!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An elephant in a MAGA hat speaks. He says, &amp;ldquo;Outrageous! Some Somalis in Minnesota used government to enrich themselves. Who do they think they are &amp;mdash; the Trump family?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon imagines Donald Trump as Santa Claus. Only Trump&amp;rsquo;s hands are shown. They are tiny and hold a Sharpie. Trump is working on a &amp;ldquo;Naughty&amp;rdquo; list. He has crossed out the word &amp;ldquo;Naughty&amp;rdquo; and replaced it with &amp;ldquo;Pardon.&amp;rdquo; The names to be pardoned are Drug Dealers, White Supremacists, Corrupt Politicians, Insurrectionists, and Fraudsters.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

