The week’s best photos

Ready for lift-off, the odd one out, and more

By
published

The Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft is seen on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan

The Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft is seen on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan

(Image credit: Maxim Shipenkov / EPA / Shutterstock)

Deadly fire engulfs multiple high-rise buildings in Tai Po district, Hong Kong

Deadly fire engulfs multiple high-rise buildings in Tai Po district, Hong Kong

(Image credit: Yan Zhao / AFP / Getty Images)

An albino turtle hatchling sits among other turtles ahead of their release at the Abufari Biological Reserve in Tapaua, Brazil

An albino turtle hatchling sits among other turtles ahead of their release at the Abufari Biological Reserve in Tapaua, Brazil

(Image credit: Edmar Barros / AP Photo)

People wade through murky flood waters following severe flooding due to heavy rain in Hat Yai, Thailand

People wade through murky flood waters following severe flooding due to heavy rain in Hat Yai, Thailand

(Image credit: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / AFP / Getty Images)

Zrinka Ljutic competes in the Women&#039;s Alpine Skiing World Cup Slalom in Gurgl, Austria

Zrinka Ljutic competes in the Women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Slalom in Gurgl, Austria

(Image credit: Anna Szilagyi / EPA / Shutterstock)

Skeletal remains of more than 160 victims of Francisco Franco&#039;s regime executed during the Spanish Civil War are exhumed from mass graves discovered in Barranco de Viznar, Spain

Skeletal remains of more than 160 victims of Francisco Franco's regime executed during the Spanish Civil War are exhumed from mass graves discovered in Barranco de Viznar, Spain

(Image credit: Jorge Guerrero / AFP / Getty Images)

A man rides on a painted elephant during a procession paying respects to former queen Sirikit in Bangkok, Thailand

A man rides on a painted elephant during a procession paying respects to former queen Sirikit in Bangkok, Thailand

(Image credit: Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP / Getty Images)

A balloon handler walks past a partially inflated Buzz Lightyear balloon, in preparation for the Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, USA

A balloon handler walks past a partially inflated Buzz Lightyear balloon, in preparation for the Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, USA

(Image credit: Olga Fedorova / EPA / Shutterstock)

Displaced Palestinians warm up by the fire after their homes were destroyed in Gaza City, Palestine

Displaced Palestinians warm up by the fire after their homes were destroyed in Gaza City, Palestine

(Image credit: Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP / Getty Images)

A man spreads flower petals for drying in a field in Lahore, Pakistan

A man spreads flower petals for drying in a field in Lahore, Pakistan

(Image credit: Arif Ali / AFP / Getty Images)

Flavio Cobolli throws his tennis racket during a Davis Cup match in Bologna, Italy

Flavio Cobolli throws his tennis racket during a Davis Cup match in Bologna, Italy

(Image credit: Luca Bruno / AP Photo)

The Marksmen aerobatic team from South Africa performs during the Aero Asia aerospace exhibition in Zhuhai, China

The Marksmen aerobatic team from South Africa performs during the Aero Asia aerospace exhibition in Zhuhai, China

(Image credit: Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸