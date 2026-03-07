Political cartoons for March 7

Saturday’s political cartoons include losers and suckers, monster on a leash, and more

Donald Trump stands on top of a coffin with an American flag draped over it. Other similar coffins are nearby. He says, &amp;ldquo;He, losers and suckers&amp;hellip;that&amp;rsquo;s the way it is!&amp;rdquo; A sign nearby reads, &amp;ldquo;Watch this Space.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Safeguards?&amp;rdquo; Pete Hegseth holds a leash attached to a fierce-looking giant robot shaped like a dog with sharp teeth. It&amp;rsquo;s labeled, &amp;ldquo;Chat GPT: Department of War Version.&amp;rdquo; Sam Altman watches and says, &amp;ldquo;Hey Hegseth, don&amp;rsquo;t use it for anything bad!&amp;rdquo; Hegseth responds, &amp;ldquo;I wouldn&amp;rsquo;t dream of it Altman!&amp;rdquo; Then thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;Although the president might.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts the White House at night with a red, white, and blue banner across the front fence. The banner reads, &amp;ldquo;Distraction Accomplished.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

