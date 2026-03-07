5 dangerously funny cartoons about the US starting a war with Iran

Artists take on the wheel of misfortune, general bonespur, and more

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;We just went to war! Why? It&amp;rsquo;s time to play America&amp;rsquo;s favorite game show: What&amp;rsquo;s the Reason Anyway?&amp;rdquo; Pete Hegseth stands next to a large game-show style spinning wheel and says &amp;ldquo;Let&amp;rsquo;s spin it!&amp;rdquo; The wheel has reasons for the war, including &amp;ldquo;Oil, baby!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Weapons of mass distraction&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;We didn&amp;rsquo;t start the war we started&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I accidentally copied Iran on my signal chat&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Imminent threat&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Create a power vacuum&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Israel was going to attack Iran&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Epstein Distraction&quot; &amp;ldquo;Regime change&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;We wanted Iran to bomb our bases now rather than later&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Daddy needs new ballroom drapes&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;We got Iran mixed up with Iraq again&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump behind a podium labeled &amp;ldquo;General Bonespur.&amp;rdquo; Trump has a &amp;ldquo;USA&amp;rdquo; hat on and shouts, &amp;ldquo;OFF TO WAR!&amp;rdquo; Two men behind him say, &amp;ldquo;Suppose the Dems subpoena Melania?&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;PPP Pedo Protection Program!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump just as he enters a large, twisty, complicated maze filled with dead ends. He thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;So far, so good.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump stands next to a big, World War II-style cannon labeled &amp;ldquo;WAR.&amp;rdquo; A scared-looking man with an American flag helmet is in the cannon, about to be shot out. Trump holds a string that will fire the cannon and says, &amp;ldquo;America first.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a caricature of Donald Trump at a podium with a headline of &amp;ldquo;Breaking News: U.S. attacks Iran.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;The bombings will continue until I get my Nobel Peace Prize.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)



